So why is TGP promoting Megyn Kelly and her faux anti-Israel nonsense? I’m just waiting for the day that Megyn dons her “fashionable” hijab scarf and Tucker declares he’s converted to Islam. If more of this not-so-veiled antisemitic crap is posted on TGP, I’m out.

But Jews and Israel are the easy scapegoat right now. Guess what? It’s manufactured…meant to get people focused on hating Jews instead of bigger problems.

Unfortunately, influencers on the “right” or at least on the “non-mainstream” have gotten damn myopic with their analysis of current events.

For example, I started watching the Shawn Ryan interview with an exorcist on YouTube, and Ryan hijacks the first 20 minutes of the show going ON and ON about the elites trying to “distract” from Epstein. This is lazy analysis at best.

Let me set things straight for you. The elites DO NOT GIVE A DAMN whether you know about Epstein or not. They do NOT need to distract from it, because ALWAYS, no matter WHO was in charge, NOTHING was going to come from it, other than a few sacrificial lambs like Prince Andrew.

Both Clintons testified, and that’s it. They are done, no arrests. Trump doesn’t need to worry about it either, because of his magical Teflon coating.

In short, we’ve had a gazillion files released and a bunch of insinuations thrown around, but the bottom line is, you will be waiting for DOOMSDAY if you think that Epstein’s sex trafficking operation is going to somehow going to finally be busted wide open, Tom Cruise blockbuster style.

(By the way, this was SEX TRAFFICKING. Stop calling it “pedophilia” when the girls were all above puberty. Pedophilia refers to kids under puberty. Pederasty is the correct term here.)

The thing is, YOU aren’t willing to get off your ass now and do anything about Epstein even when it is in the news. You aren’t protesting or organizing. It’s not changing your vote, or at best, it’s making you stay home, which is even better for the elites.

The bottom line: The elites do NOT need to distract you from Epstein because Epstein is simply a form of entertainment outrage for the majority of people, something they can bitch about online but don’t plan to do jack shit about in real life.

Mind you, I am not suggesting violence here. But I’m not seeing even basic organizing, outside of a few isolated Q-anon protests in the past 5 years.

So…they don’t care. You don’t threaten the elites. At all.

What they DO care about is a united America. And so they have done a great job pitting Americans against each other on a variety of hot button social and identity issues.

And we should also consider here who our real “foes” are. Are they just Western elites, who control megalithic international organizations and NGOs?

Or might we consider that an expanding, radical Islamic influence in the West is perhaps a bigger threat?

We need to be careful here. I am not against the average Muslim who doesn’t like radical clerics or ISIS. But the people who are pushing Islam on the West are not moderates.

We have on the one hand faux “progressive” Islamists like Mamdani in NYC.

Then we have the truly far-right fascist Islamists like the Ayatollahs in Iran.

There’s also a guy calling himself the Madhi who runs a growing and scary apocalyptic cult that blends progressive politics with a militant Islamic spirituality - he’s recruiting Jews now too:

Look, most Muslims aren’t falling for this fake Mahdi guy, but the issue is…if you haven’t been around progressives lately…there is a growing romanticization and fascination with Islam among the American left.

The new hybrid Woke Islam is entirely at odds with the rigid conservative Islam of the Ayatollah. Yet, somehow these forces are working together to take on Western civilization. Whether it’s elites doing it, or elite Muslims, or China stirring up the pot too for their own gain, I cannot say.

But the constant drumbeat to turn MAGA people away from Israel to support Islam instead, as evidenced by recent commentary from Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, shows that this sudden rise in Jew-hatred is NOT accidental.

Thus: Pointing fingers at Israel is the distraction.

We need to be careful. I have no interest in redirecting stupid hatred of Jews towards an even stupider hatred of all Muslims. But we do need to be aware that Islam, as a structure, is designed for world conquest. Jews, on the other hand, do not proselytize. They don’t try to turn the world Jewish. They just want to be left the hell alone.

So which side are you going to take here? And are you going to continue to be distracted by bullshit - like Candace Owens blaming Israel and everyone under the sun except radical leftists for Charlie Kirk’s death - or see the growing alliance between far left and radical Islam as the growing political cancer it is?

