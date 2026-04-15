What You Should Know About Modern Witchcraft

Contrary to popular belief, many spells today don’t require hair, saliva, or complex rituals. Often, all it takes is a picture and a name — that’s enough for a witch to cast a powerful spell on someone. This makes spiritual protection more important than ever.

The Freezer Spell: When Life Feels Stuck

One of the most common spells used is known as the “freezer spell.” This spiritual freeze button halts progress in life. People affected might notice motivation disappearing, plans falling apart, or feeling invisible to others. Communication may become difficult — calls or messages might not go through or get ignored.

If life feels stuck in a fog with no clear reason why, there’s a chance someone has put this kind of spell on the individual. Breaking free requires spiritual intervention — binding and canceling the spell in the name of Jesus Christ is key. It’s also important to recognize that ongoing sin and spiritual neglect can leave doors open for such attacks.

Love Spells: The Trap of False Attraction

Love spells are surprisingly easy to spot once one knows what to look for. Symptoms include intense romantic or sexual dreams about someone out of nowhere, their name repeatedly popping up in thoughts or social media feeds, or suddenly feeling obsessed or irresistibly drawn to a person barely known before.

These spells do not create genuine love — instead, they stir up spirit-induced lust and obsession. They can sabotage relationships and leave individuals confused and angry when the spell begins to wear off. If sexual involvement with witchcraft has occurred, cutting those soul ties immediately is vital.

Real love is rooted in freedom and respect for free will, not manipulation by dark forces.

Hexes and Curses: When Darkness Strikes Hard

Hexes and curses are among the most devastating types of spells. They often involve demons sent to torment the mind and body. Symptoms include mood swings, paranoia, feeling watched when alone, paranormal activity at home, accidents, nightmares, and even the death of plants or animals around.

Repeated misfortune like car troubles or strange breakages may not be mere coincidence but signs of spiritual attacks. These attacks are real and painful.

The frightening reality is that hexes cast on others often return to haunt the caster because demons answer only destruction. This is why repentance and seeking Jesus’ protection are essential.

The Reality of Spiritual Warfare

Many dismiss witchcraft as superstition or exaggeration, but according to former witches, it is very real and dangerous. Spiritual battles affect minds, bodies, and lives deeply.

Before leaving witchcraft behind and embracing Jesus fully, many experienced constant chaos — mental torment, health issues, accidents, broken relationships. However, covering oneself with the blood of Jesus Christ brings peace, clarity, and freedom from fear.

How to Protect Yourself

Cover yourself spiritually with the blood of Jesus Christ daily.

Repent from any involvement in evil , gossip, lying, or harmful behaviors.

Break all spiritual contracts made knowingly or unknowingly.

Declare freedom over your life , relationships, finances, and health in Jesus’ name.

Pray for protection from tormenting spirits and ask for peace and sound mind.

Stay vigilant — spiritual warfare is real but Jesus has already won the victory.

The Bible says in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you… plans to prosper you and not to harm you.” Holding onto this promise can provide strength when facing any spiritual attack.

For those seeking prayer and support, reaching out to a faith community that uplifts the spirit can be a vital step toward healing and peace.

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