Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this nation’s foremost advocate for civil rights and civil justice.

Across 250 years of American history, no other single individual worked as much or accomplished as much in calling attention to singular and pernicious defects within American society. No other individual did as much to chart a course of remediation, by which American society could work to heal itself of those defects.

Dr. King was by every measure a historic figure. He was indisputably a force of history. Yet he was not alone, and to his very great credit he understood that he was not alone. He recognized that he could be a force for change only by being a leading voice within a larger movement. The marches he led, the sit-ins and non-violent protests he supported and organized, succeeded because other people answered his call for justice. They sought to make, not a perfect world, but merely a better one.

Alas, during the Civil Rights Movement, not everyone answered Dr. King’s call for justice. Many were content to stand on the sidelines. Rather than take a stand on behalf of the dignity of all men, many chose to simply let the moment pass. Many chose to do what was safe over doing what was right.

That many would choose to stand to one side and not be a part of the Dr. King’s efforts to resolve social injustice was not lost on him. We know this because he specifically wrote about the disappointment he felt about those who failed to stand up at the crucial moment in his famous Letter From A Birmingham Jail.

I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress. I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that the present tension in the South is a necessary phase of the transition from an obnoxious negative peace, in which the Negro passively accepted his unjust plight, to a substantive and positive peace, in which all men will respect the dignity and worth of human personality. Actually, we who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with. Like a boil that can never be cured so long as it is covered up but must be opened with all its ugliness to the natural medicines of air and light, injustice must be exposed, with all the tension its exposure creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured.

Dr. King understood, as we should all understand, that justice is a universal human calling. If we would call ourselves “good”, if we should aspire to think of ourselves as “righteous”, we do not have the luxury of simply doing nothing in the presence of injustice.

Where there is injustice, we are called to stand against it. There can be no disputing this, for Jesus specifically admonished His disciples in Matthew 16 that if they truly meant to follow Him and live out His teachings, they had to “take up the cross”.

Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it. For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?

Jesus later warned that there would be a Judgment of the Nations, and those who failed to act when presented with human want, human need, or human injustice would not be justified before God.

“Then they also will answer Him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to You?’ Then He will answer them, saying, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me.’ And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”

Doing nothing when problems abound is simply never the right thing to do. If we are doing nothing, we are doing it wrong.

For all of Dr. King’s heroic efforts, for all of his sacrifice, even he could only accomplish so much. As humanity remains very much fallen and flawed, our society remains in many ways fallen and flawed.

Injustice has not abated since Dr. King’s time. If anything, injustice has increased.

Ours is not a perfect society. Our founding fathers did not presume to have created a perfect society. Rather, the Preamble to the Constitution carries the aspiration “to form a more perfect union” because our founding fathers recognized that society is inherently flawed and imperfect. Their aspiration was to create a society which could improve and make itself better, as the challenges of experience produced evolving wisdom.

Dr. King answered that challenge of experience, and by answering that challenge produced wisdom which has proven itself timeless.

That challenge of experience remains for each of us. Each of is called to stand for justice just as Dr. King was called. None of us are called to stand on the sidelines. We are called to confront injustice, even if that confrontation comes with a cost. We are called to take up the Cross and follow Jesus, even at the risk of our lives.

When we pause to reflect today on Dr. King’s legacy, and how he managed to change all our lives, we do well to ask ourselves one simple question: what are we doing to answer that call?

How are we standing for justice? How are we standing against evil?

Are we working, struggling, sacrificing in pursuit of positive peace, or are we content to wallow in the complacency of negative peace?

We can see the injustices in the world around us. We have only to turn on the evening news, or walk the streets in any city, to see that problems abound in society.

If we are not working to solve those problems, we are by our inaction perpetuating them. Not for nothing did activists in the 1960s believe that “If you are not a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem.”

As we pause to honor Dr. King’s legacy, we must challenge ourselves: when confronted with all the world’s many problems and challenges, what will we do? Will we choose to be part of the solution, or will we choose to remain part of the problem?

Dr. King’s hope was that people would choose to be part of the solution. That hope is an enduring part of his legacy, and it is a hope we can realize today, and every day.

Each of us can choose to be part of the solution. Each of us can take a stand, and work against injustice, work to confront evil. None of us need choose to remain part of the problem.

As we pause to honor Dr. King’s legacy, I pray we all make the right choice, to be part of the solution wherever we can.

