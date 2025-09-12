Preface: Please stop spreading the BS narrative that this shooting wasn’t exactly what it looks like, a radicalized leftist, with specious claims that somehow Israel was behind this. I don’t know why some “conservatives” are so keen to deflect from our main problem, but I suspect some of them are captured or controlled opposition. Also, please follow our new X channel: https://x.com/AeonChronicle

Take a good look at Tyler Robinson. He is the face of the modern left.

We have a problem, and it’s more than just Antifa.

Yes, it’s high time Antifa was designated as a terrorist organization. For years, Antifa has started riots, assaulted law enforcement, laid siege to federal buildings, and dehumanized its opponents in memes encouraging members to “Punch a Nazi.”

But this isn’t actually a fringe idea among just Antifa.

In January 2017, the New York Times published an article titled, “Attack on Alt-Right Leader Has Internet Asking: Is It O.K. to Punch a Nazi?” - implying that the answer was yes, it’s O.K. to punch a Nazi. Influencer Richard Spencer had been punched while being interviewed about Trump’s first inauguration. The NY Times writes:

Mr. Spencer, who is credited with coining the term alt-right and describes himself as an “identitarian,” was punched in the head on Inauguration Day by a person clad in black as he was being interviewed by a journalist. At the time of the attack, Mr. Spencer was explaining the meaning of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon figure adopted as a mascot by the alt-right, a racist, far-right fringe movement that is anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and anti-feminist. Video of the attack shows Mr. Spencer reeling to one side under the force of the blow and his attacker darting through a crowd after landing the punch.

I am no fan of white nationalists, who are basically the mirror image of woke identitarians. But notice how the NY Times falsely labels the Pepe the Frog meme as being “racist, fringe, anti-Semitic, anti-feminist” etc. Yeah, that Pepe, so “violent”…

This hate programming has been going on in the mainstream media for years. Decades now.

If you are a conservative, you are labeled “far right.” If you are full-blown Antifa Black Bloc, you are simply a “peaceful protestor” to the New York Times and its ilk.

The mainstream media has blood on its hands.

Now, a lot of people are commenting on how “normal” Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson looks - that he’s not all done up with blue hair, piercings, or trans clothes.

Antifa males typically do not wear flamboyant clothes…Black Bloc chic involves…well…basic black.

And I don’t know about you, but a lot of male Democrats I know dress “normally.” That still doesn’t mean they aren’t filled up with insane hatred on the inside.

By the way, this photo being passed around is NOT Tyler Robinson.

However, it is worth noting…a few days before the shooting, the Salt Lake City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a meeting, with massive flags with fists and rainbows flying.

Whether or not Robinson was involved with DSA is beside the point - the inflammatory far-left rhetoric of DSA has now taken over the Democratic Party and its mainstream media allies. Here’s a snippet from the DSA blog (emphasis added):

The fight for immigrant justice is a fight for the very survival of the working class — for our families, our communities, our neighbors, our union siblings, and for those people who haven’t yet won the protection of a union. The ICE raids in Los Angeles are meant as a show of brute fascist strength — but solidarity is a force more powerful than gravity. We call on DSA members to pour into the streets, to organize, and to fight to defend our immigrant communities.

So enforcing immigration laws is “brute fascist strength,” huh? The inflammatory rhetoric of the once “far” left has now taken over the mainstream media - such as in one rambling, psychotic article by Monica Hesse in the Washington Post titled “This is truly the darkest, dumbest timeline,” where she somehow manages to demonize J6 protestors, ICE, AND RFK, Jr. by mulling over which event is the advent of Hitler 2.0:

Was this the Reichstag moment, then? The sitting president makes a false flag out of California’s real strife and uses it as an excuse to put boots on the ground and effectively eliminate the ability to protest?

This crazy woman is not fringe. She was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in the field of “commentary.”

The radicalization of Tyler Robinson happened thanks to MAINSTREAM leftist talking points. He just took the rhetoric to its obvious conclusion. Your old high school friend with the raging TDS? She’s been fantasizing about killing conservatives for years. Tyler just did it.

How many friends have you had to distance yourself from over the years because you stayed mostly the same and they started to spiral downward into leftist insanity?

The reality is that, Tyler Robinson looks normal because he is the face of the rage-filled “progressive” left of today - the average Democrat who will disown you for thinking that open immigration is maybe not the best thing in the long run. Your neighbor who gets all crazy eyed suddenly and starts whining about Trump without warning at the local block party. Your white friends from high school who slapped Black Live Matter overlays on their photos, then masks, then Ukraine symbols, then LGBTQ+. Your otherwise banal and boring suburban sister-in-law who suddenly claims she’s non-binary and slaps she/them pronouns on her LinkedIn bio.

ALL OF THEM. ALL OF THEM HELPED RADICALIZE TYLER ROBINSON.

Are they sad Charlie Kirk was killed? Nope. They are just warming up.

The best they can do to defend their hatred is project - for example, use Grok to vomit out biased and fake statistics from the ADL claiming that right-wingers are the cause of all political violence in America, ignoring years of Antifa domestic terrorism and recent trans mass shooters.

Here’s one asshole on X claiming that Robinson wasn’t actually leftist, but a “groyper,” which is some made-up word relating somehow to Nick Fuentes, likely controlled opposition who isn’t representative of MAGA or the average conservative anyway:

Where are you seeing this? Cause what I am seeing is that he is a groyper.

He’s lying. He knows damn well that the Charlie Kirk shooter wasn’t conservative…what he’s doing now is gaslighting.

These people have no self-awareness, no remorse, and no critical thinking skills.

Remember, as much as WE ARE ALL CHARLIE KIRK…

THEY ARE ALL TYLER ROBINSON.

At any moment, any one of them, your “nice” neighbor included, could go postal. How we deal with this radicalization of almost half the populace is the question. I want peaceful solutions but I’m at a loss here.

