The following is a report from author Danny Wolf about his time infiltrating Antifa. Here’s a brief AI summary, and his original posts from X are below:

The author spent six months undercover inside Antifa (2017–2018) claiming to subvert and understand the movement.

Describes Antifa as an unstable coalition of left-wing anarchists and communists united mainly by a goal to overthrow the government rather than policy reform.

Claims an internal, unofficial hierarchy: visible Black “militants” as frontline agitators; organizers often White women and gay people; transgender people and straight White men pushed to lowest or support roles.

Portrays group culture as demanding performative loyalty from White men, who are tolerated only if useful and submissive.

Argues the movement views social interactions through an oppressor–oppressed lens, renaming and reinterpreting ordinary things through identity-focused analysis.

Asserts the movement attracts marginalized or unstable individuals (listed examples include mental illness, substance users, felons, and sexual predators) — presented as reasons for dangerous behavior.

Suggests coordination between Antifa and other left organizations occurs indirectly, allowing plausible deniability for violence at events.

Claims segments of Black militant groups allied with Antifa aren’t Marxist but use leftists as instruments for racial or separatist aims.

Warns these people are in everyday life (neighbors, coworkers, schools) and urges documenting violent talk, creating sock accounts to identify them, and reporting suspected threats to the FBI.

Frames Antifa as a domestic terrorist threat that authorities previously ignored and which the author believes should be exposed and countered.

I infiltrated Antifa for six months back in 2017-2018, to subvert and sabotage, but also to understand my enemy. I wanted to get inside their heads and the best way to do that is to get them to let their guard down because they think you’re one of them.

At six months, I was at the upper limits of my ability to hold my tongue and blend in while listening to them spew the most retarded bullshit imaginable. Even someone who’s well-read in Marx would laugh at what the average antifascist believes about Marxism and leftwing philosophy.

The modern American version of the movement is a shaky alliance between leftwing anarchists and communists. Hence the black and red colors in their symbolism. They’ve agreed to set their differences aside and sort things out after they’ve overthrown the government. Which is their primary mission, for anyone who thinks it’s something more noble like policy reform. No, it’s about seizing power, plain and simple.

One thing I noticed was that each antifa organization had an unspoken hierarchy. Black militants would always be in a public-facing leadership position where they could scream through a bullhorn and agitate the rank & file into a frenzy. The organizers were almost always White women and gays. The trans element was usually relegated to being mere foot soldiers, and any straight White guys pretending to be allies in order to fuck the art hoes were at the very bottom.

Being a White guy at their meetings and events felt like how I’d imagine it would feel to be a White guy at a Black Panthers meeting. It’s rarely said aloud, but there’s a not-so-subtle tension…an underlying menace that permeates every interaction with other members, excuse me, “comrades.” You’re not welcome, you are tolerated. But only if you’re useful. Only if you show twice as much enthusiasm. Only if you never speak except to affirm someone else.

Your only purpose is to be a whipping post, to nod along, smile like a jackass and clap the loudest everytime a minority says the dumbest shit you’ve ever heard. And to carry heavy shit. The women and the gays will tell you to carry things anytime something weighs more than five ounces. They don’t ask. They point to whatever needs moved and expect you to volunteer yourself. They do it with a satisfied sneer and a glare of contempt.

This victim hierarchy of women, LGBTs, blacks, latinos, muslims, jews, etc. rules every thought they have. Everything must be dissected, deconstructed and categorized according to the oppressor-oppressed dynamic. This is the lens through which they perceive the world. Nothing exists to them free of its guilt or innocence, a stone isn’t just a stone. It’s an object attached to a label created by the language of the patriarchy.

And for that sin, it must be redeemed. Renamed, baptized into the religion of decolonization and given a new name that doesn’t vibrate the vocal cords the same way as words invented by evil White men.

This is the level of their neurosis. And it is often the side effect of a movement that attracts the mentally unstable, the outcasts. People with schizophrenia, BPD, DID, etc.

Failed artists who believe the state should be funding their endless sabbatical. Junkies with HIV and short-term memory who want to abolish the police so they can do heroin in the street without getting arrested. Pedophiles who want anarchy so there won’t be any cops to check their hard-drives. Felons who want to get rid of all the laws they’ve been caught breaking, including the one they break every time they train with their comrades at a range using a gun they’re not legally allowed to own.

And at the top, an inner circle of women with septum rings who do all the busy work. They send the emails, coordinate with allies, hold fundraisers (their hatred of capitalism doent extend to capital), and communicate with partners at organizations like the DSA, UAW, etc. who pretend not to know them when asked. You see, antifa is like a mercenary outfit, any leftist organization can invite them to an event while maintaining plausible deniability.

The 50501 movement doesn’t advertise that it coordinates with local antifa groups. They just tell them when the No Kings protests will be held and where the staging area is. And sometimes there’s overlap, where an activist will be a volunteer for 50501 or the DSA, while “secretly” being antifa. Meaning their fellow activists pret ne not to know. So when the event happens, if antifa gets violent or causes trouble, the organizers can say “it’s not us, we’re separate organizations.”

The black militants are often black nationalists who see the White liberals in antifa as useful idiots to be raped and murdered once the revolution kicks off. They don’t say that overtly, but it’s obvious in their demeanor, how they interact with their White comrades. They’re often members of fringe religious organizations like the Black Hebrew Israelites, Nation of Islam or fringe politics like the Moorish sovereign citizens.

The dynamics are complicated, as these black militant groups aren’t Marxist, but they’re happy to use Marxists as tools against other Whites. It’s not so much an alliance as it is a coup. They’ll smile and nod as someone quotes Lenin or Mao, but they only care about how Leninism and Maoism can help them dismantle White communities and the government. Decolonization is the common cause that unites them.

These people are your neighbors. They’re the cashier who knows what type of smokes you like. They’re the sons and daughters of your coworkers. They’re going to school with your kids. And they hate you. In fact, they spend a good portion of their day fantasizing about killing you.

So it’s important you know who they are. And the best way to do that is to make a sock account and join your local leftist activist groups.

They’re not hard to find. They’ve been recruiting openly on social media for years as the government looked the other way and pretended they weren’t dangerous. That’s over, now they’re recognizing them for what they are: terrorists.

And the sooner you know which people in your town, your neighborhood, your kids’ school are terrorists, the sooner you can put distance between you and them. Screenshot their calls to violence. Report them all to the FBI.

