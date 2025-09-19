The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

KTonCapeCod
35m

What I find so interesting in being a conservative, is how people come up to you and blab all over you about their hatred. This is without even an entry point in conversation. And they make the assumption that I am with them in thought and mind and heart. They have no boundaries. And if you don't agree, they annihilate you. I would never do that to a person. These kinds of experiences make me want to never leave my house! So Charlie's life being taken from us, has made me realize beging silent and letting people mow me over and remaining silent isn't gonna work. Part of this system we are living in requires good people to remain silent. And that means it is my job to hold my space and speak.

2 replies
Abigail Starke
3m

Thank you for encouraging me with your article.

