In the days following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, many news outlets and people I follow are posting, “I am Charlie Kirk” and “Je suis Charlie.” For every one of us who have been canceled, threatened, and harassed for our centrist to conservative beliefs and statements, the assassination of Charlie Kirk strikes a nerve. There but for not being nearly as influential go I, we think.

What has impressed me most in recent days is the grace of Charlie’s widow, Mrs. Erika Kirk. In the wake of one of the most horrible tragedies that could befall a woman, Mrs. Kirk showed grace, calm, and determination. While liberal and leftist women are all over TikTok screaming with maniacal glee shining in their eyes, Mrs. Kirk spoke softly and deliberately. Woe unto anyone who underestimated this beauty queen. Armed with her faith and the courage of her convictions, she lit a fire under her followers and gained new ones in what must have been the darkest hour of her life.

As a woman, it is impossible to escape platitudes about what a woman should be, how she should act. She should be a wife and a mother… she should be pretty but not too beautiful… she should be an executive or a girlboss… she should be powerful but not too powerful… she should not have too many cats… the list goes on. Born in 1974, I grew up with a slew of conflicting expectations. I was expected to be smart and achieve, which I did. I was criticized by “feminist” women and men for being too traditionally pretty, though I was never anywhere near as beautiful as Mrs. Kirk. I paid a price for liking men, dressing in a feminine fashion, and still being a leader in my chosen profession.

As a Christian, I was mocked by my friends on the left. Over and over again, I would say, “I’m one of the good Christians,” and point to the lefty record of the progressive Protestant church I used to belong to. I apologized for my faith many times, I am sad to say. Watching Mrs. Kirk unashamedly stand up for her husband and her faith, hours after he was so violently snatched from this world, felt like a vindication. This beautiful Christian woman was not beaten down. She is even stronger.

Mrs. Kirk’s example inspires me, a newly minted conservative, to be more outspoken, less afraid of what my friends and family who are still liberals might think. As my friend Stephanie says, we Republican voting women may be next to you rolling up our yoga mat after class, smiling as you rant about why you hate Trump a propos of nothing. We surprised the Democrats by voting Republican without broadcasting it. Maybe we should broadcast it a bit more

Share

This rose, found growing on the side of a church, seems an appropriate tribute to Mrs. Kirk’s faith, grace and beauty.