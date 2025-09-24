Two ICE detainees and the shooter are dead in a domestic terrorist attack this morning in Dallas. Steve Lookner is reporting that the shooter is allegedly a Joshua Jahn, 29 years old, who turned the gun on himself after firing at ICE vehicles.

So the other day, I was at a neighborhood event and one of the boomer women made an off-hand comment that ICE was equivalent to Nazis. I was going to correct her inflammatory rhetoric, but another loud-mouthed neighbor started going on and on about something else, and it would have been weird for me to jump in later and correct the neighbor.

But this “ICE are Nazis” rhetoric just got two detainees killed. Good job, liberals.

I’ll edit this article later if I need to, but I’m putting my money on the shooter being an anti-ICE leftist. Why would someone who is against excess immigration shoot up a detention facility?

Apparently, the shooter was firing from the roof of a nearby immigration lawyer’s office.

You may have seen the videos of female protestors blocking ICE vehicles and then being forcibly removed - often thrown to the ground. Leftist activists pick women to put in front of cars because it garners more sympathy when officers remove females for obstructing law enforcement.

In one video, a white woman with a shaved head is blocking an ICE van and screaming “LET MY PEOPLE GO!!”

The left has become completely unhinged over this issue. No ICE detainee is getting thrown into a concentration camp to have their skin flayed and put into a gas oven. No! ICE detainees are simply being sent back to their home countries, where their grandmas are probably still alive and well…countries that are mainly tropical paradises.

Progressive propaganda falsely painting immigration enforcement as a Nazi activity has now caused the deaths of two illegal immigrants.

Useful idiots are now causing death.

How much you want to bet that Jimmy Kimmel will blame MAGA for these deaths?

UPDATE

The FBI in a press conference said that the shooter had “anti-ICE” messages on shell casings.

