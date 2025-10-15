Every Columbus Day is an opportunity for virtue signaling Democrat politicians to whine about “stolen land” while they squat on said land in their multiple million dollar homes. Here’s a weirdly gloved Zohran Mamdani giving a Columbus statue the middle finger:

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1977914503577960752

And here’s more nonsense from Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley:

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! We are all on stolen land. And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors. We’ll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our policymaking, & building a more just, equitable future. https://x.com/RepPressley/status/1977766339323330625

Oh please! You can just eff right off with that “centering Native voices” nonsense…I was born here. I am a Native now. Most Americans are.

All those people involved in conquering the continent hundreds of years ago are dead and gone now. All of those original “Natives” too.

Nobody currently has “trauma” over it because they weren’t there when it happened.

Of course, Pressley is a hypocrite who won’t give her millions in properties back to the so-called “indigenous,” as pointed out on her highly ratioed X post. One user pointed out:

It’s either “stolen land” or “no person is illegal.” Can’t be both. Pick one. https://x.com/JeffSemonMA/status/1977796425032278475

Yep. Immigration is good, except when white people immigrate to “indigenous” lands.

So if you see a virtue signaling post about the “stolen land,” you might want to share this gem, somewhat AI-generated, but still very helpful:

Let’s talk history, folks, the unvarnished kind that doesn’t fit neatly into modern narratives. You know how people love to paint Native Americans as peaceful stewards of the land who only turned violent after Europeans showed up? Yeah, about that. Long before Columbus or any other Euro-adventurer set foot here, the folks we now call Native Americans were busy conquering territories, raiding rivals, and fighting epic wars over resources, hunting grounds, and power. Archaeological digs and historical records show warfare was a staple in pre-Columbian North America, with tribes clashing over everything from trade routes to revenge. The Iroquois, for instance, spent centuries battling each other and neighboring tribes before forming their confederacy. In the Southwest, evidence points to enslavement and outright warfare among groups like the Ancestral Puebloans. It’s human nature, expansion, conflict, repeat. Oh, and sarcastically speaking: What theory of evolution or creation ideology has Native Americans just *poof* magically materializing in North America as the original, uncontested inhabitants? None that I know of. Humans migrated here via the Bering land bridge or coastal routes, displacing whatever was in the way. But hey, if we’re rewriting origins, maybe they beamed down from a peaceful utopia where land disputes didn’t exist. Cute story. Now, let’s not sugarcoat the ugly parts. Different tribes fought for centuries, and it wasn’t all noble skirmishes, atrocities were part of the deal, just like in every other society. A few examples of inter-tribal horrors: - The Beaver Wars: The Iroquois Confederacy launched devastating campaigns against the Huron, Erie, and other tribes, involving mass killings, torture, and the near-total destruction of entire nations to control fur trade territories. - Comanche raids: The Comanche dominated the Southern Plains by raiding Apache, Pueblo, and other groups, enslaving captives (especially women and children), and committing massacres to seize horses and land. - Sioux expansion: The Lakota Sioux pushed westward, warring against the Crow, Pawnee, and others, with battles involving scalping, village burnings, and the displacement of whole populations. And yes, Native Americans committed atrocities against European settlers too, war is a two-way street. Some notable ones: - The Jamestown Massacre (1622): Powhatan warriors attacked English settlements in Virginia, killing about 347 colonists in a surprise raid, including women and children. - The Deerfield Massacre (1704): A force of Abenaki, Mohawk, and French allies raided the Massachusetts town, killing 56 settlers and capturing over 100. - The Dakota War (1862): Sioux warriors in Minnesota attacked settlements, killing an estimated 400-600 settlers and soldiers, including civilians, in response to broken treaties. Finally, here’s the big picture: Just like every other corner of the Earth, the United States is occupied by the current “winners” of the wars for North American territory. Go back far enough in history, and every existing country took its land from some other group of humans through conquest, migration, or outright theft. Think about it, Britain? Conquered by Romans, Angles, Saxons, Normans. Russia? Built on Mongol and Slavic expansions. China? Dynasties swallowing neighbors for millennia. If “stolen land” invalidates sovereignty, then no nation on the planet has a legit claim. We’re all living on the spoils of ancient battles. History’s a brutal game of musical chairs, and pointing fingers at one group ignores the universal truth: Conquest is the oldest human tradition.

https://x.com/GroknessMonsta/status/1977793671765369220

Meanwhile, the left is currently trying to engineer a soft invasion of America and steal the land yet again. In other words, they only care about colonialism when it’s a political bludgeon.

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.