The Impact of Woke College Brainwashing on Thought Patterns: A CBT Perspective
“I was anxious. I felt guilty constantly. I couldn’t stop thinking about the white privilege thing.”
Quotes and information sourced from the article "Victimhood U: colleges’ leftist brainwashing is making young Americans miserable" by John Stossel, published Jan. 8, 2025.
In recent years, many colleges have been criticized for fostering environments that encourage certain ideological perspectives, often labeled as "woke" thinking. This educational appro…