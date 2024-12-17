Iranian Drones? Iranian Spies: Former FAA Contractor Charged with Espionage
Iranian spies have been caught infiltrating the United States government. Are they still manipulating things?
Given the initial charge that the New Jersey drones were Iranian, which was almost too quickly dismissed by the Pentagon, does the US have an Iran problem? Specifically, an Iranian spy problem?
The short answer is: YES.
First, here’s a summary of a blockbuster report from 2023, High-Level Iranian Spy Ring Busted in Washington:
The Biden administration’s no…