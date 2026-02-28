After tens of thousands of thousands of Iranian protestors were slaughtered by their Islamo-fascist government in January, Iranian people are now celebrating in hopes that Israel and the U.S. will finally take down the Iranian dictatorship.

Don’t listen to naysayers like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who posted a hysteria tweet claiming that U.S. bombs targeted a school and killed schoolchildren in Iran when either the video was from 2009 in Pakistan and/or the bomb was actually a failed Iranian missile that fell back down to earth immediately upon launch…or a full-blown false flag by the Iranian dictatorship.

Many Iranians have been hoping for this conflict and are even willing to die for it:

Jerk GrandMA @kadohastam2 people of Iran are truly waiting for war Nothing but a war against the Islamic Republic can save us Even if I die along the way, if America or Israel kill me in truth it is the Islamic Republic that is my killer I hope the people of Iran and America emerge victorious in this war

Iranian women are throwing off their hijabs and dancing in the streets.

And schoolkids are cheering and saying “I love Trump!”

So when your woke friends decry the attacks on Iran, just tell them that Trump is simply “decolonizing” Iran after the Islamists conquered Persia and attempted to destroy its native Zoroastrian roots.

For more information, check out Goldie Ghamari’s livestreams on X.

PS Read this post from an Iranian woman calling out Ilhan Omar for her hypocrisy on Iranian women’s rights:

When American lawmakers like you reduce this reality to a partisan talking point, you do the regime’s work for it. Dictatorships thrive when moral clarity disappears and when lawmakers choose ambiguity instead of standing firmly with victims.



You call yourself anti war. But where is your condemnation of the regime’s massacre? Where is your outrage at its war against its own people? You are anti-Iranian women.

Share

DONATE TO AEON