Graham Linehan, the Irish comedy writer behind Father Ted, was arrested by UK police in the latest display of totalitarianism from the leftist government. Handcuffed at the airport and first thrown into a jail cell, the writer was later whisked to the emergency room after a blood pressure reading of 200, putting him at high risk of stroke, thanks to the arrest stress.

Linehan was arrested for so-called “transphobic tweets,” as he regularly calls out the cult movement for its misogyny and homophobia:

Trans activism gives scummy men the opportunity to unleash any misogyny they want on uppity women. https://x.com/Glinner/status/1962262825130414377

Meanwhile, trans activists are calling for violence against the “gender critical,” as retweeted by Linehan:

Fred Sargeant @FredSargeant How much do you want to bet that this transman's "cure" has something to do with a school? https://x.com/FredSargeant/status/1962256489340399894

(We will note here that despite the constant gender affirmation going on in the mainstream media, and the harsh suppression of opposing voices, trans militants are still advocating and committing violence in the name of gender stereotypes.)

Free speech advocates have universally condemned the jailing, with JK Rowling saying succinctly:

What the fuck has the UK become? This is totalitarianism. Utterly deplorable.

The British neo-neo-Nazi state has also been under fire in recent weeks for arresting a teenage girl allegedly defending herself from immigrant rapists. Instead of focusing on the dangerous rise of attacks on women and girls in the UK, police were instead scolding social media users not to share “misinformation” about the story.

Linehan was banned from posting on X as a condition of his bail, but he did write up an article about his experience here on Substack, which at least for now still supports free speech:

Linehan notes that the police officers were mostly polite and one seemed to be in agreement with him (silently), but does that matter? The Nazis were able to commit the holocaust precisely because people were afraid to speak up and lose their jobs. Linehan writes:

The civility of individual officers doesn't alter the fundamental reality of what happened. I was arrested at an airport like a terrorist, locked in a cell like a criminal, taken to hospital because the stress nearly killed me, and banned from speaking online—all because I made jokes that upset some psychotic crossdressers. To me, this proves one thing beyond doubt: the UK has become a country that is hostile to freedom of speech, hostile to women, and far too accommodating to the demands of violent, entitled, abusive men who have turned the police into their personal goon squad.

The irony in all this is that if trans people had just left well enough alone, and focused on living their lives instead of imposing their ideology on everyone else (especially children), no-one would have given a damn.

The increasing backlash against Trans, Inc. is 100% the fault of trans activists and their woke enablers.

Trans people demand we agree with them. They use the force of law and also the threat of violence. They will not accept compromise. Any whiff of criticism is deemed a hate crime.

But to cave into their demands is to silence the free speech of the rest of us. It does nothing to create genuine tolerance, but just cultivates more animosity.

The UK in particular has become a prime example of what can happen when woke ideology is given full control of a country: Free speech dies, and vulnerable victims (primarily women and girls) are put at risk in efforts to hide the crimes of the so-called “oppressed” classes.

Not all trams people or immigrants are bad, of course, but in an attempt to whitewash the violence of the worst ones, the UK is making people more angry and less tolerant of them all.

Trans ideology is a failing ideology that is not loving, progressive, or enlightened. Linehan is 100% correct that trans ideology is both misogynistic and homophobic. Built entirely on sex-based stereotypes, trans is inherently offensive to the dignity of both men and women, as it reduces gender to caricatures.

To force non-trans people to accept this charade as somehow more “evolved” would be akin to accepting blackface as a way to “evolve” past race.

Yet, for the blind woke. who cannot see their own inherent racism, sexism, an homophobia, their disgusting biases must be foisted upon the rest of us in the name of “tolerance.”

Boycott the UK!

What can we do? First, we can hope that the Trump administration does more than talk about the UK’s free speech crisis. The US needs to place sanctions against the UK.

You can also independently boycott the UK. Try not to penalize small businesses online (at least those that are not woke). Consider vacationing elsewhere and stop giving the BBC your views and clicks (not that you were anyway).

Consider emailing (ANONYMOUSLY) the UK to tell them why you are boycotting. Contact the BBC and complain about their woke coverage.

Avoid using religiously-tinged words like “perversion” when describing the trans movement in your letters. That won’t get you anywhere. The only way to fight this woke mind virus is with other “woke” words. Complain about the misogyny and homophobia of Trans, Inc. Not only will this confuse them, it is also true.

