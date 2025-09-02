The Aeon Chronicle

Evil Harry
13h

I have to wonder just how far away a civil conflict really is, as this government appears intent on provoking one.

It seems as though we are under an incompetent Stalinesque regime in the uk.

Too many of their decisions are against common sense or logic (even for Labour), so I have to wonder just who is dangling Starmers puppet strings*....

*Also Rishi, Boris and Theresa, but maybe not Liz.

Steakslave
2h

The UK is cooked. Anyone else hear about the woman arrested for waving the Union Jack from a public building at a protest? https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOCG59ZCKw-/

