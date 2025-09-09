According to Critical Race Theory, black people cannot be racist because racism is systemic and related to power and oppression. Except, who has more power in this situation? An unarmed, petite young woman or a large, bulky man with a knife who towers over her?

Clearly, in the case of Iryna Zarutska, she was the oppressed one. She died, and the perpetrator is now getting excused by media pundits who are feeling “sorry” for his alleged mental health issues.

Should a conservative point out that the killer allegedly exclaimed something like: “I got that white girl!” - well, Van Jones is going to lecture you as follows:

“For Charlie Kirk to say, we know he did it because she's white, when there's no evidence of that. It’s just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong.”

With zero self-awareness, Jones then went on to say in that same clip that Derek Chauvin “murdered” George Floyd - but where did we ever get any proof, even in court, that Chauvin was actually motivated by racism?

Chauvin never said “I got that black boy!” when Floyd died. No-one ever provided any shred of hard evidence that Chauvin was a racist who hated blacks. It was just assumed.

Van Jones also conveniently omits the two other cops who also had knees on Floyd’s back, one of whom was a black man. Another cop, an Asian man, was seen in the original video telling onlookers to stay away.

A cadre of white, black, and Asian cops conspired to kill a black man on camera? Give me a break!

George Floyd died of a drug overdose. The cops in the situation were manhandling him because the massive and aggressive Floyd was high as a kite and violently resisting arrest, and thus a danger to himself and others.

Immediately, the mainstream media focused on Derek Chauvin, wrote out the other cops on scene, and claimed that Chauvin was motivated by hatred of black men.

Let’s apply Van Jones’s words here: “It’s just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong.”

Except, whites don’t get that grace. Whites are automatically guilty.

This is why conservatives are so pissed off. They are sick of the double standard. And not just white conservatives, black conservatives are also sick of the hypocrisy and victim narrative.

The end result of the media whitewashing: Most of the liberal virtue signalers who joined the BLM rallies were completely ignorant - thanks to the media - that a black cop also had a knee on Floyd’s back.

They all assumed a lone Derek Chauvin killed a black man because he was a white supremacist. Go talk to a woke person today and see how much they’ll argue with you if you bring up that black cop. Either they will deny his existence or claim he was somehow “oppressed” too.

It’s now 2025 and a young woman was stabbed for simply sitting in the wrong seat on a train. She was doing nothing else but looking at her phone. Unlike George Floyd, she had committed no crime, was not on drugs, had no prior arrest record, and was a danger to no-one. A black man sitting behind her reared up and stabbed her for no good reason, except that she was white…based on his own words.

According to Critical Race Theory, this can’t happen, because blacks can’t be racist. Surely, according to CRT, the white was somehow the oppressor in this situation. Perhaps her choice to sit in the outside seat, as opposed to directly in front of the black man, was the microaggression, showing that she was the racist, not him. His reaction to her sitting slightly away from him was a “justified” response to her clear, unstated white supremacy.

You know, I just wrote that above paragraph as ironic, but I won’t be surprised to see this analysis in woke circles.

The reality is that black people CAN be and ARE racist to white people. This resentment has been actively fostered for decades by Democrats, activists, and leftists in academia. Critical race theory doesn’t heal racism, it creates more of it.

The reality is, I’ll bet a good number of white woman in America know what it is like to be on the receiving end of black racism - from the black girl who bullied them on the playground or the black guys who grabbed their ass and catcalled them in middle school.

Most of my experiences with black people have been positive. But I have been also bullied and sexually harassed as a white girl. Yet, we’re not allowed to talk about it.

You want to know why so many white women show up to BLM marches? They’ve been on that receiving end of that black racism, and in their minds, they feel guilty because they are pissed as shit about it.

Yes, I know, if I claim have black friends (lots of black male friends in my life, including Trump-supporting black men), I’ll still get called a racist for saying all of this. But see, that’s the difference between me and a woke woman. I’m comfortable around black men. White woke women are not.

White liberal women almost always have zero black friends. So they only have their white guilt, which they overcompensate for. They flagellate themselves for thinking things like, “Why are black people like this?”

The woke are therefore threatened by any criticism of black racism, because it stirs up their actual racist feelings, simmering resentments they have been suppressing. They then project their racism onto all the rest of us.

The end result is that we can’t have an honest conversation about black racism and the utter failure of black communities in the inner city, without somehow this being turned around as the fault of white supremacy.

Let me be clear: I do not think black people are inherently more violent or evil than white people. Just look at all the white woman killing their own babies in the womb and pushing their kids to have their genitalia cut off in the name of gender “affirmation.”

White women can be some of the most evil creatures on the planet, and I am one of them. We just manifest our evil tendencies in a different way.

Evil expresses itself in diverse ways depending on the vessel. In a strong, muscular black man, it gives him the ability to quickly overpower a much weaker, tinier woman.

In contrast, an evil woman’s main target is the frail little baby in her own womb. See, murderers tend to always go after those who are weaker.

Case in point: the blond cheerleader who stuffed her dead baby into a trash bag in the closet. Most of the media is careful not to suggest that she murdered the baby, but she’s culpable for not getting medical attention at minimum. I’m guessing she either tried to induce a home abortion or outright killed her newborn. Stuffing the corpse into a plastic garbage bag shows she is merciless and uncaring. It’s also the logical outcome of decades of relentless pro-abortion propaganda, reducing children down to burdens instead of blessings.

So no, this article is not a screed suggesting that black men are somehow worse than any other asshole from any other race. Black men are just in generally stronger and more capable of committing murder against adults, as opposed to just children or babies, which is who women tend to kill.

I’ll also note all the cowardly men on the train of various races, including white, who just ignored the murderer walking around with blood dripping from his knife.

Thus, this article is a callout to the utter hypocrisy and bullshit in the mainstream media that makes excuses for black racism and violence, pretending like racism against whites isn’t a thing.

Black racism is a thing, and it needs to be recognized. Anti-white racism doesn’t just fuel violence, it fuels mediocrity, teaching young black men that they are helpless victims of “whitey” instead of giving them more personal agency.

Leftist ideology simply enables and fuels anti-white racism and victim narratives. It is making things worse, not better, perhaps by design.

Fortunately, more conservative blacks are making a difference. One such program is The X for Boys initiative, which runs entirely on donations. Rather than just venting on social media, consider supporting these positive endeavors that are working to undo decades of victimization programming in young black men.

P.S. One more thing: Be careful about getting riled up about this right now…I do wonder if someone is purposefully trying to stoke a race war, and whether some of these recent black on white killings were somehow pre-programmed. Try not to become the polar opposite of the George Floyd hysteria. We can do better.

