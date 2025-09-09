The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Odysseus
Making this about racism misses the bigger issue. We have genuine insane people running wild in our cities. Here is a story about a white man attacking a black woman with a hatchet for no reason that was also ignored by national media. Maybe both perpetrators were racist, but my point is even racist people don’t murder people out of nowhere. We refuse to involuntary commit and treat mentally unstable people and we make our cities open air asylums. This doesn’t happen in any civilized country.

https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2025/06/security-guard-stops-hatchet-wielding-attacker-near-portland-state-police-say.html?outputType=amp

PSW
The Left has created a racial genie they cannot put back into the bottle. By making a huge issue of the racial aspect of Floyd's death (which did not exist) and that of the Daniel Penny case (also not relevant), they have pointed the spotlight on any criminal interaction that occurs between the races, whether the crime or incident is racially motivated or not. In the meantime, the real problem is out of control urban crime which is primarily black on black.

I personally do not really care about the colors of the perpetrators or victims. A crazed white guy killing an innocent black girl is as bad as what happened in Charlotte. However, given the nature of today's "criminal justice system", I highly doubt that a crazed white guy with an arm's length rap sheet would be anywhere out on the streets. The pendulum has shifted from the over punishment of minority perpetrators, to that of coddling them and removing any motivations for responsible behavior.

This type of approach from progressive politicians and the media will only serve to spark the racism that they are so afraid is rampant already.

