Today, I’d like to link together five current stories:

The first is no surprise. On a new ranking of work-life balance policies in 39 countries, the United States ranked dead last. (Again!) Canada also wasn’t in the top 25 countries shown above. (Canada usually rates just below Australia in such rankings, and Australia was in 31st place.)

Even back in the 1980’s, when I ran Work Well, a non-profit organization promoting family-friendly work schedules, the United States and Canada were seen as First World sweat-shops by the rest of the world.

The second story concerns falling US fertility rates. “The fertility rate in the U.S. dropped to an all-time low in 2024 with fewer than 1.6 children being born per woman.” That’s far below the 2.1 needed to maintain a population.

I suspect there are a multitude of reasons why birthrates in North America have been in decline. That said, I’m pretty sure the single biggest reason is that, if both parents need to work full-time to be able to afford to have children, the prospect of that super-stressful lifestyle is a powerful disincentive against procreation. (Hell, if I was thirty years old and facing the prospect of the daycare staff spending way more time with my kids than I did, I’m pretty sure I’d be taking a pass on parenthood too!)

The third story is that analysts are predicting that AI will eliminate up to half of current jobs by 2030. The CEO of Anthropic estimates that AI will create 20 percent unemployment by 2030. I suspect that most analysts are way high in their estimates, but even if the unemployment rate only hits 10% by 2030, that would be damn near depression levels. It would be more than enough to tank the stock market, which would further aggravate the economic downturn.

The fourth story is Luke Kemp’s new book, Goliath’s Curse, which is starting to garner a fair amount of media attention. Over the past 12,000 years, planet Earth has seen 440 ‘Goliaths’ - large, complex societies with a big gap between rich and poor. In every single case, Goliaths have crumbled to ruin, and done so in one of three ways: war, economic collapse, or revolution. No exceptions.

Apropos to that, here’s what’s been happening to the gap between rich and poor in America in recent decades:

Though it’s easy to miss, there’s a narrow yellow line across the very bottom of the graph that represents the net worth of the bottom 50% of America. The fattening green band at the top - that’s the wealth of the top one-tenth of one percent of America.

Kemp’s warning is clear: our current level of income disparity is not sustainable, and it won’t end well.

Finally, say what you like against the world’s billionaires - they may be arrogant, egotistical, obsessive, or narcissistic, but they’re not stupid. They see the danger. That’s why they’re building bunkers and hiring huge security squads. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, for example, spent 27 billion dollars last year on his personal security.

However much the billionaires may be reluctant to let go of their billions, they also can guess that an economic depression will cost them dearly. And, if that downturn were to trigger widespread social disorder, it could become a definite health hazard to be obviously rich. Billionaires have a strong incentive to ease the path into an AI future, even if it costs them money.

Even Elon Musk is now warning that AI will eliminate most jobs. His proposed solution is to give everyone a ‘Universal High Income’ to not work. He has to know that such an arrangement would cost Tesla and X billions of dollars in some sort of tax, but sees that as preferable to economic collapse and/or armed insurrection.

‘Universal High Income’ is a fancy term for welfare. My sense is that most people don’t do well on welfare. I have an alternate suggestion: Rather than paying tens of millions of people to do nothing, we instead pay everyone to work less.

The forty-hour workweek was designed for men with stay-at-home wives. It was not designed for today’s dual-earner households. A four-day, 32-hour workweek is long overdue. Hell, it was overdue 32 years ago when I wrote a book about it. Pay for the fifth-day with a technology tax.

I recognize that right now the response of most economists and business leaders will be “what a ridiculous pie-in-the-sky idea!” But if we can get people talking again about the four-day workweek now, then, as unemployment ratchets up past eight, nine, ten percent, the concept will become more appealing with every passing day.

I suspect things will have to get a fair bit worse before they get better. We’ll have to be dragged, kicking and screaming, into that golden Age of Leisure the futurists promised us, so long ago. Mass leisure offers us a far more attractive future than mass unemployment. It’s only a matter of time.

PS: The biggest drawback to a four-day workweek, is that it can leave a lot of expensive equipment and infrastructure unused for three days a week instead of two. There’s a solution to that, which could be put in place as AI eliminates even more jobs.

Go to a two-shift workplace, where people work three-days one week and four days the next, covering opposite ends of the week. (Open a second school shift too!)

Then all your infrastructure is fully used seven days a week. The half of the workforce that’s working any day can meet the needs of the half that’s not. Commuting traffic will be less when only half the workforce goes to work each day.

That was the work schedule I had way back when I was the Executive Director at Work Well, and let me me tell you, having a day off for each day I worked gave a whole new meaning to the term work-life balance. It was heaven!