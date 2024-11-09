Japanese Study Links Covid Vaccines to Increased Risk of Serious Heart Damage
Groundbreaking Research Reveals Long-Term Cardiac Injury Caused by mRNA Injections
A recent study conducted by Japanese medical researchers, published in Circulation Reports, has raised significant concerns regarding the safety of Covid mRNA vaccines, linking them to an increase in heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths.
The study, led by Professor Kaoru Dohi from Mie University, involved a comprehensive examination of myocarditis ca…