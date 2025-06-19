JD Vance Banned and Reinstated at Bluesky, Only to Be Blocked by Thousands
The intolerant left continues to push away the rest of us with their banal hatred.
As a former Democrat, I am continually repelled by the continued hateful behavior of the left that continues to push me away!
Vice President JD Vance launched a Bluesky page yesterday, only to have it immediately blocked. It was reinstated the same day, but the mobs at Bluesky immediately went on the attack and blocked the VP.
He's also been added to doz…