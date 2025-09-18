The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
6h

Excellent piece. The left is indeed screaming … as usual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce O'Hara's avatar
Bruce O'Hara
3h

Though it is tempting to bring in both the law and regulation here, I would advise against being heavy-handed. The FCC can simply demand a retraction of the offending statements.

Kimmel has effectively been fired, as have many of those who made disparaging remarks about KIrk or cheered his death. That's the best way to police the situation. (I would also say, quite frankly, that the left is its own worst enemy here. We shouldn't get in the way of their self-destruction.)

Calling it 'hate speech' and letting the Government throw people in jail would set a dangerous precedent, one that leftists would undoubtedly use when/if they get back in power.

Free speech is the foundation for all other freedoms. It needs to be protected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aeon Chronicle
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture