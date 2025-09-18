Jimmy Kimmel still has free speech in America. He can slap a webcam on his desk and film a YouTube show like everyone else.

What Kimmel can’t do is abuse public airways, which are effectively owned by the public - to spread malicious lies, especially about violent crimes impacting the nation. For you kids on here that don’t understand how TV used to work before cable and the Internet:

The issue here is that ABC airs content like the Jimmy Kimmel Show via local broadcast TV stations. Although most television has moved to cable and the Internet, local broadcast TV stations have stricter rules to follow and are governed by the FCC.

Television was originally sent via radio waves. To make sure that one radio wave signal is not interfering with another signal, we have to assign frequencies to specific broadcasters.

Thus, broadcast TV signals use limited public airwaves — there’s only so much space to send channels, so when one station uses a slice of spectrum, another station can’t use that same slot. Because those airwaves belong to the public, the FCC controls who gets permission to broadcast. The agency grants licenses, can take them away, and can punish stations that misuse their access — for example, if a licensee repeatedly uses the privilege to spread propaganda or otherwise fails to serve the public interest, the FCC can fine, censure, or revoke the license.

It has been this way before television launched in the 1940s, when early radio law was established in the 1920s.

Furthermore, the FCC has rules against lying about a crime on air, and Kimmel broke those rules:

The broadcast by a station of false information concerning a crime or catastrophe violates the FCC’s rules if: The station licensee knew that the information was false; Broadcasting the false information directly causes substantial public harm; and It was foreseeable that broadcasting the false information would cause such harm.

In the case of Kimmel, the FCC has actually not yet formally penalized him for blatantly lying about the background of Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson. Robinson was NOT in any way “MAGA,” as already confirmed by public officials and law enforcement. Robinson had been indoctrinated in far-left ideology.

Rather, swift public attention to Kimmel’s lies and instigation against MAGA likely led to one of the broadcast companies, Nexstar, to pull the plug on Kimmel. This was not government censorship. Kimmel is still free to spout his nonsense through any other venue, just not via licensed TV stations using our public airwaves.

Progressives, however, are screaming bloody murder and claiming that we are now living in an “authoritarian dictatorship.”

Except, the left doesn’t actually value free speech. Not one iota.

Pretty much none of these Bluesky harpies screaming about Kimmel stood up for grassroots online journalists who were silenced during the covid pandemic by Big Tech companies like Google…under pressure from the Biden administration

I also don’t see any of them decrying the UK government literally handcuffing and arresting UK comedy writer Graham Lineham for criticizing trans ideology on X.

The reality is, the progressive left is actually perfectly fine with “censorship” as long as they are the ones doing it. The left’s anti-free speech tactics include online Big Tech censorship, cancel culture supported by Hollywood, falsely flagging articles or posts as spam, pressuring advertisers, calling up companies over political views (and not just calls to violence), and at its worst, verbally harassing and physically harming people, such as with Charlie Kirk.

Progressive censorship is often direct and personal, employing threats and frightening abuse, such as the case of April, who was screamed at by passersby for criticizing trans women in sports in a private phone conversation (ironically, with a trans friend):

I knew that day in summer 2023 that my days in a “progressive” neighborhood would not be easy. I try to be civil and polite to everyone I meet. The people - I don’t know if they were women, men, or something in between - who verbally assaulted me on that summer morning did not give me the chance. There was no discussion, no exchange of ideas, just shouting. It was a threat. They did not physically hurt me but their intent was clearly to frighten, to silence. And I wasn’t even making a public statement… then.

Progressive censorship and cancel culture got Roseanne killed off on her own hit TV show and Gina Carano axed from The Mandalorian.

At the time, the left didn’t scream “fascism!” - they said “words have consequences.”

Kimmel himself was in favor of cancel culture - suggesting that people should be fired for not getting the covid shot.

The reality is, the progressive left does not genuinely care about free speech, since they orchestrated anti-speech campaigns for years against conservatives, covid-vaccine whistleblowers, and trans critics.

That includes Gallus Mag, a radical feminist who was booted off of WordPress.com for her Gender Trender magazine. She was accused of “deadnaming” a man identifying as a woman who was also a sex offender. He was trying to use the force of law to shackle female hygienists at women’s spas into waxing his balls - even though the services were for women, not men.

That includes the Biden administration, which treated J6 protesters as seditionists and terrorists, and locking non-violent offenders up for years without a trial.

The left did not then nor does care now about the free speech of people they disagree with. Far too many have been celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination, including teachers, nurses, and other professionals who should know better.

Meanwhile, the effects of leftist lies are still reverberating, with almost none of the people screaming about Jimmy Kimmel acknowledging that he blatantly lied. Even the slightly-right-of-center NY Post ran an article today led with the statement that what Kimmel said was “seemingly misleading.”

No, that’s misleading. Kimmel LIED. We have verified proof that Tyler Robinson was radicalized to the far-left. There is zero evidence he was in any way, shape, or form MAGA.

What is the purpose of lying and blaming MAGA for Kirk’s assassination?

First, it absolves the left of guilt. They don’t need to do any soul searching or consider changing their aggressive tactics. They can, in fact, continue their violent rhetoric and literal violence, because if they can get away with pinning it all on “MAGA,” then there’s nothing to stop them.

In short, I could argue that Kimmel blaming MAGA for Kirk’s death is a tacit nod for Trantifa and other queer militant networks to engage in more violence, as mainstream progressives like Kimmel are going to cover for them.

Now, if Kimmel or his writers simply made a mistake because they too, have been brainwashed by propaganda from other sources, that’s one thing.

However, if the Jimmy Kimmel Show knowingly spread false information about Tyler Robinson to excuse a political execution - that is VERY SERIOUS and in fact could involve a RICO charge, if any of the writers or team members have ties to Antifa - now designated a terrorist organization by Trump.

The FCC absolutely should be investigating this. This is not a “waste of their time.” It is their entire purpose for existing.

In short, Jimmy Kimmel still has his free speech, but he is not allowed to use licensed public airwaves to aid, abet, or protect political terrorists. Anymore than a licensed physician can abuse their power to just slice up anyone for whatever the reason. That’s what a license is for.

And beyond all that, none of this would have happened if the left had valued free speech from the get-go. But they didn’t. Now, the right has taken a cue from the left. Why was Kimmel canceled? Because MAGA conservatives immediately started phoning ABC’s advertisers and contacted the FCC to pull Kimmel.

The right has learned cancel culture from the best - the left. To the left: You made your bed. Are you happy now that you are lying in it?

