A major security scare unfolded Thursday at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., after a suspicious package containing an unknown white powder and political propaganda was discovered, leading to a full-scale evacuation after multiple individuals fell ill.

The Maryland military installation, known for hosting Air Force One and presidential flights, confirmed the incident in a brief statement. First responders responded swiftly to contain what officials feared could be a biohazard threat. The timing of the incident has raised questions, as President Donald Trump had just arrived at the base the day before following a trip to Florida.

According to reports, the package was opened at the base, prompting immediate health concerns. Multiple individuals exposed to the substance reportedly felt ill and received medical treatment before being released. In response, parts of the facility, including the building where the package was found and an adjacent structure, were evacuated. First responders determined there was no further immediate threat before handing the scene over to the Office of Special Investigations (OSI).

Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C., is a key hub for high-profile government travel and is home to the 89th Airlift Wing, which operates VIP aircraft for top officials, including the President and Vice President. The incident has heightened security concerns given the base’s critical role in national security.

The authorities have not yet identified the sender or shared any possible motive behind the package, and investigations are ongoing. The incident has sparked widespread speculation about whether it was a deliberate attack targeting the nation’s political and military leadership.

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.