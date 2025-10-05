Mikhaila Peterson, daughter of psychologist Jordan Peterson, released an emotional update yesterday, detailing a difficult summer for her family and asked followers for prayers as her father recovers in hospital.

Peterson said her father was hospitalized with pneumonia and sepsis after experiencing worsening neurological symptoms this year that the family attributes to chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) from prolonged mold exposure. He was later diagnosed with critical illness polyneuropathy—though the family hopes it is critical illness myopathy.

Critical illness polyneuropathy (CIP) is nerve damage that causes weakness, numbness, and slow nerve recovery, often leading to prolonged disability and difficulty weaning from a ventilator. Critical illness myopathy (CIM) is muscle damage causing mainly proximal weakness, but it typically spares sensation. Because muscles recover more quickly and completely than peripheral nerves, CIM generally has a better prognosis and shorter rehabilitation timeline than CIP. The two conditions can overlap, and outcomes vary with illness severity and early rehab measures.

After nearly a month in the intensive care unit, Jordan Peterson has been moved to a less-critical floor and is showing daily improvements, but his full recovery timeline remains uncertain.

Treatment has been complicated by severe paradoxical reactions Jordan Peterson reportedly has to many medications, which limits options. Mikhaila Peterson also said the family senses a spiritual dimension to the recent health crises and has been leaning on faith as they cope.

The update also disclosed a separate scare this summer involving Mikhaila’s infant daughter, Audrey, who was hospitalized twice—once at six weeks with near heart failure and later with idiopathic pulmonary hypertension that now appears to have resolved.

According to discussions swirling online, Peterson did get at least one covid shot and apparently was been on a carnivore diet prior to his severe illness.

Please send prayers to the Peterson family.

Share