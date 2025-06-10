LA Riots First Casualty; Chaos to Continue for Another Week as Walton Heiress Funds Anti-Trump Color Revolution
Make no mistake: This is ORGANIZED chaos!
After a weekend of anti-ICE chaos and violence, Monday saw an increase in “useful idiots” being deployed to cover for the rioters. “Cue the white women!” was apparently the battle cry, as feckless and naive women such as Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, showed up for a few hours of mild afternoon protest to give cover …