A recent episode of the Daily Beast Podcast, featuring Joanna Coles and Michael Wolff, discussing the women around Donald Trump, is a striking example of leftist hypocrisy and unfair treatment of women.

While claiming to expose the so-called “Stepford Wife” environment in Trump’s White House, the podcast repeatedly insults and diminishes these women by focusing obsessively on their appearance rather than their accomplishments or roles.

This isn’t just lazy commentary — it’s a sexist double standard that left-leaning media outlets often accuse conservatives of, yet readily reproduce themselves.

The Obsession with Appearance

Throughout the conversation, Wolff and Coles describe the women surrounding Trump as “surprisingly attractive,” “looking like models,” and resembling “Miss Universe” contestants. The podcast fixates on details like “long hair worn down,” “skirts at knee length,” and “high boots” as if these superficial traits explain everything about their presence and influence.

This focus reduces accomplished women—some who hold legal positions, political responsibilities, or key operational roles—to little more than pretty faces in a political beauty pageant. For example, Hope Hicks was not just a pretty face; she was a top communications aide and one of Trump’s closest confidantes. Elina Harbor was a federal prosecutor and lawyer handling complex legal tasks. Susie Wiles managed major political operations in Florida. Yet none of these facts receive the respect they deserve in the podcast’s narrative.

Dismissing Intelligence and Agency

The podcast dismisses these women as having “no qualifications except they look the part,” implying they are tokens rather than capable professionals. This kind of commentary is both unfair and unfounded. It ignores the real work these women do and reduces their professional contributions to mere accessories to Trump’s personality.

The podcast also mocks conservative influencer Laura Loomer, a conservative activist known for her ideological drive, calling her “amusing” and an “ultimate outsider.” Rather than engaging with her ideas seriously, they belittle her because her views don’t fit the leftist mold. Loomer is also a brunette, and does not look anything like Melania.

The Fetishism Accusation That Misses Its Own Mark

The podcast points out that jurors in the Stormy Daniels trial found it unsettling that Trump’s women “looked the same” and suggested a kind of fetishistic environment. Ironically, the podcast itself indulges in similar objectification by obsessing over these women’s looks, dresses, hairstyles, and age.

This contradiction exposes a glaring double standard: criticizing what they see as a sexist “fetish” while simultaneously engaging in the same behavior. It’s a classic case of “do as I say, not as I do.”

A Clear Double Standard

Leftist media frequently accuse right-wing politicians of sexism or misogyny but then turn around and reduce the very women they criticize to their physical appearance. The Daily Beast Podcast is no exception. By focusing on how these women look instead of what they do or what they represent, it reinforces harmful stereotypes about women in politics.

Instead of treating these women with nuance and respect, the podcast’s tone is dismissive and condescending—a stark contrast to the inclusive feminism it claims to champion.

The Real Damage

This kind of treatment does real harm. It perpetuates the stereotype that women in power are chosen for their looks rather than their skills or intelligence. It delegitimizes their contributions and undermines public understanding of complex political realities.

For anyone interested in genuine gender equality and fair political discourse, this podcast segment is a disappointing reminder that even progressive media can fall into sexist traps when they talk about women they disagree with politically.

Bottom Line

The Daily Beast podcast’s take on the women around Donald Trump is less an insightful critique and more a display of leftist hypocrisy. By insulting smart, capable women based primarily on their appearance, it echoes the very sexism it claims to oppose. If media outlets want to foster real respect for women in politics—regardless of ideology—they need to stop judging them by their looks and start engaging with their ideas, actions, and achievements. Anything less only weakens the cause of the feminism they claim to support.

