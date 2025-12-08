Why, you may ask, am I still following my liberal friends on Facebook?

Mostly because I like to see pictures of their kids and pets, and just keep up with how they are doing. I’d like to think that there is more to us than our politics! But I also like the reality check of seeing whether things I read about in the conservative press are really happening.

Many of us have read the statistics about how many liberals, especially younger ones, say they endorse political violence. From the “by any means necessary” keffiyeh-wearing crowds who celebrated torture, rape, murder and hostage-taking on October 7 to the college kids who had parties to rejoice in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we saw it in the media. But it’s always more jarring for me to see it in my own circle of acquaintances.

Today on Facebook one of my old friends, a woman I’ve known for close to twenty years, posted the picture of alleged murderer Luigi Mangione pumping his fist in the courtroom, with a caption that read, “I guess the movement has a poster now.”

One of my favorite Substack authors, Josh Slocum, has written about how people on the Left would be just as willing to kill us, or at least point us out when the murderous mobs come to our town, as they are to celebrate the murders of people like Brian Thompson and Charlie Kirk. I’ve feared that Josh was right for a long time, but seeing these things posted on a friend’s Facebook made me even more alarmed.

I wrote a comment: “I hope that my Facebook friends aren’t happy if someone shoots me.”

The response, from people I don’t know who must be mutual friends:

“Are you a POS CEO who benefits from the deaths of others? You’re probably good then.”

Another woman wrote, “What Katie said.”

I see. They endorse random people performing executions in the street as long as the victim is a “POS” “CEO” and “benefits from the deaths of others.”

These people show a fundamental misunderstanding of the American system of justice, as well as some ignorance about the healthcare system. Dead people don’t pay their premiums!

I wrote back, “I’m a public school teacher,” and left it at that. No response. There’s no point in telling these people they are unhinged lunatics and a danger to society. Never in the history of unhinged lunatics has an unhinged lunatic become sane upon being told they were crazy.

It used to be that these people just wanted to deprive those with whom they disagreed of their way to make a living and to isolate them socially. Now they want to flat out shoot people. And they think that they are right, moral and good.

No wonder so many newly minted conservatives are hiding their beliefs and affiliations. While most on the Left are unlikely to actually shoot us, their endorsement and downright worship of those who do puts us all in danger.

