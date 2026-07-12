Longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina passed away Saturday at age 71 following a “brief and sudden” illness. The news sent shockwaves through Washington, where Graham had served since 2003 after earlier stints in the House and as a state legislator.

Graham had just flown back from Ukraine, where he had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The “Zelensky Curse” meme gained traction on platforms like X in the hours after Graham’s death. Users pointed to a string of high-profile figures who met or supported Zelensky and later faced personal or political misfortune. Posts speculated that Graham’s frequent visits to Ukraine and vocal advocacy had somehow triggered the supposed jinx (or covert assassination), with comments ranging from dark humor (“Zelensky shook his hand and now he’s gone”) to outright conspiracy-tinged jokes about the “curse” striking another interventionist. The trend reflected broader online frustration with establishment Republicans seen as too aligned with foreign aid packages and military commitments.

Graham built a career defined by an unapologetically interventionist foreign policy stance that earned him the label of “warhawk” from critics on the right. While he was often dismissed by MAGA conservatives as a RINO for his willingness to work across the aisle on issues like immigration reform and judicial confirmations, the sharper attacks centered on his relentless push for American military involvement abroad. Supporters praised his steady hand on national security; detractors accused him of being too eager to commit U.S. troops and treasure to distant conflicts.

His positions drew particular fire from the Trump-aligned base. Graham consistently backed robust aid to Ukraine, traveled repeatedly to Kyiv, and publicly urged stronger U.S. responses to Russian aggression. He also supported military action in Syria, Libya, and against Iran, and at times floated ideas like putting American boots on the ground in various hotspots. Online, these stances fueled accusations that Graham was more interested in endless wars than America First priorities. Social media users frequently called him out for prioritizing foreign entanglements over domestic concerns, with phrases like “Lindsey the Warmonger” trending among skeptics of neoconservative foreign policy.

Despite the partisan barbs, Graham remained a fixture in Senate debates on defense spending and intelligence matters. Colleagues from both parties described him as a tireless worker who valued personal relationships and institutional norms. His death leaves a vacancy in a state that has trended increasingly conservative, setting up a likely special election battle.

Graham is survived by his family and a long list of legislative staffers who credited him with mentoring the next generation of foreign policy hands. Tributes poured in from military leaders and allies abroad, even as the online discourse highlighted the deep divisions his hawkish worldview had created within the Republican coalition.

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