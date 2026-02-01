Please join me in a thought experiment:

ICE starts rounding up American Jews, just like an actual Gestapo would.

Do the Progressives suddenly decide that ICE isn’t so bad after all?

It’s hard to imagine them rallying to protect Jewish lives, driving their cars into ICE agents to protect Jews, or running the risk of carrying a loaded gun into a confrontation with law enforcement officers in order to save the Jews.

Most of them still love the dead Jews of the Holocaust - nice, good Jews who in progressive fantasy land politely died, sparing everyone the trouble of actually facing what was happening. But the live Jews of today, who are largely successful, self-sufficient and continue to flourish in spite of rampant antisemitism - well, they’re just not cute like illegal immigrants.

First off, they’re not brown enough. Some are as fair skinned as I am, and horror of horrors, they even have red hair! They look… WHITE! Off the victim list immediately, and off with their heads!

They aren’t poor enough. They just don’t smell… oppressed. They have overcome a few thousand years of being exiled, massacred, and forced to hide their religious and ethnic identity, but they just don’t seem downtrodden enough for the tastes of the Left.

I’ve read some very good pieces in the last few weeks where authors grappled with the derangement of the Minnesota protesters. “What is wrong with these people?” is the question raised, and answers vary from lacking meaning in life because they don’t have or value children to feeling enormous guilt after a lifetime of indoctrination about white privilege. Perhaps the reasons for the lunacy we see on the streets of Minneapolis are as numerous as the lunatics committing it. But one thing seems clear: they love illegal immigrants, whether they know any or not.

Illegal immigrants have taken on the status of perfect victim: brown, possibly law-abiding but if they broke laws it’s somehow not their fault, and most of all, invisible. The illegal immigrants are so busy, in progressive fantasy, hiding in basements and waiting for their white saviors to drop off food baskets, that they don’t have to be dealt with as real people with any agency in their situation at all.

To be a good victim, one must lack agency at all times. A victim must be acted upon: by systems, by oppressors, by governments or capitalism or whatever. Jews are not good victims: they have built one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world while embattled on all sides. Jews in this country are relatively successful. They are not hiding in basements, real or imagined, waiting for a handout.

Not cute and cuddly. Not dependent on white saviors. Not good victims.

Live Jews make good neighbors, good and productive citizens of a democracy, but they don’t make good pets.

