In a world where kids get to choose their own gender, a Christian girl is banned from identifying as Christian…not in Iran, but in Maine.

In a decision that’s nothing short of jaw-dropping and deeply alarming, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court is now reviewing a custody case that could unravel the very fabric of religious freedom in America.

Imagine this: a devoted mother, Emily Bickford, is legally forbidden from taking her 12-year-old daughter, Ava, to Calvary Chapel in Portland, Maine—simply because the girl’s father objects. It gets worse. The child, who identifies as Christian, has now been banned from even reading the Bible. According to Liberty Counsel, who is representing the mother and child:

Ava cannot associate with any of her church friends or any member of Calvary Chapel Portland.

If Ava meets a new friend outside of Calvary and that person begins attending Calvary, Ava must cut ties with that friend.

Ava cannot attend ANY Christmas, Easter, or any other Christian event or celebration at ANY church, including any wedding, funeral, or even hospital visits with anyone associated with Calvary Chapel.

Ava cannot have any contact or participation with ANY religious organization (which would include Salvation Army or a food bank, homeless shelter, or crisis pregnancy center).

Ava cannot read the Bible or religious literature or be exposed to any “religious philosophy.”

This isn’t some dystopian novel; it’s Bickford v. Bradeen, a real-life nightmare unfolding in 2024, where a lower court sided with “child welfare” concerns over constitutional rights.

The Heartbreaking Background: A Child’s Faith Under Fire

The case stems from a bitter custody dispute between Emily Bickford and Matthew Bradeen, Ava’s parents. In a stunning December 2024 order from a lower court, Bickford was explicitly barred from bringing Ava to Calvary Chapel or any similar religious services.

The ruling stemmed from Bradeen’s claims that church attendance could cause “psychological harm” to the child, granting him veto power over her spiritual upbringing. The father and his legal team are claiming that the child’s belief in the Rapture and Hell are causing psychological distress.

Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit legal group dedicated to defending religious freedoms, stepped in to represent Bickford. In their appeal, they argue that the order blatantly violates the First Amendment, which protects the free exercise of religion.

“The judge mocked Ava and Emily’s faith by purposefully refusing to capitalize the word “God” — something I have never seen,” said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel, in a statement on their website. “The judge even chastised Emily for allowing the church pastor to pray for Ava.”

The current battle is an extension of previous parental battles, where the father demanded that Ava be vaccinated for covid against her mother’s wishes, and he won:

In analyzing the best interest factors, the court also determined, based on the testimony of the parties, that they are unable to co-parent on the issues of vaccinations and antibiotics, even after participating in the I-Cope program. 19-A M.R.S. § 1653(3)(I)(J). [Tr. I: 38-40; Tr. II: 39-40, 72-76, 141]. The court reasonably concluded that given [REDACTED]’s asthma, her well-being would be better protected by allocating final medical decision-making to Mr. Bradeen. [RA 12]. 19- A M.R.S. § 1653(3)(K)(N).

In the current dispute, the judge enforcing the church ban is apparently Andrea Najarian, a Family Law Magistrate in Maine’s District Court, was apparently born in Baghdad, Iraq. Najarian received the Advocate for Justice Award in 2025 for her alleged contributions in improving the state’s family law system. She has served as a Family Law Magistrate for over two decades, focusing on cases involving child custody, support, and parental rights. Najarian also chairs the Access and Visitation Advisory Committee, which oversees federal grant programs aimed at supporting noncustodial parents.

Why This Is Truly Alarming: A Slippery Slope for Religious Freedom

We could argue that the father should also have parental rights, but this ruling goes way beyond that. The child in this case wants to go to church. She’s not being forced to go, she’s being forced to stop going.

This case isn’t just about one family—it’s a red flag for every parent who wants to raise their kids with spiritual values. The lower court’s decision essentially allows one parent to dictate the other’s religious practices, potentially opening the door to widespread suppression of faith in custody battles.

Imagine if this ruling stands: Could courts ban Bible studies, synagogue visits, or even home prayers if one parent cries “harm”? Even if the child chooses to participate?

It’s not hyperbole; legal experts warn this case is a direct assault on the Establishment Clause and parental rights enshrined in cases like Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972), where the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Amish parents’ right to religious education.

Digging deeper online, similar alarming cases abound. For instance, a 2022 New York custody battle saw a judge restrict a mother’s ability to take her child to Jehovah’s Witnesses meetings due to the father’s objections over “blood transfusion doctrines.” In California, a 2023 case reported by Fox News involved a father losing custody points for opposing gender-affirming care, framed as “harmful” to the child’s well-being—mirroring the “psychological harm” rhetoric here.

Liberty Counsel’s briefs highlight that Calvary Chapel—a mainstream evangelical church—poses no threat. No scandals or abuse allegations mar its record, per reviews on sites like Charity Navigator and local news archives from the Portland Press Herald. Yet, the court treated it like a cult, ignoring Ava’s own reported interest in attending (as noted in appeal filings). This disbelief-inducing bias raises questions: Is this anti-Christian prejudice, or just overzealous “protection”?

The Broader Implications: A Wake-Up Call for Believers

The Maine Supreme Court’s forthcoming decision—expected in the coming weeks—could reshape how courts balance parental rights and religious freedoms nationwide. If upheld, it might embolden judges to micromanage family faith practices, chilling free exercise rights protected under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

From online forums like Reddit’s r/legaladvice and Christian blogs on Patheos, the reaction is electric: “This is unbelievable—next they’ll ban Sunday school!” one user fumed. Legal analysts on SCOTUSblog speculate that if appealed federally, it could reach the U.S. Supreme Court, joining cases like Fulton v. City of Philadelphia (2021), where religious foster agencies won against government overreach.

This case is truly alarming because it strikes at the heart of American values: the right to worship freely and raise children accordingly. In a nation founded on religious liberty, barring a child from church over unsubstantiated “harm” is not just unbelievable—it’s a constitutional crisis waiting to explode.

