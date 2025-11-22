Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene announced today she is leaving Congress as of January 5, 2026, in a lengthy 10-minute video that sounded like a campaign speech for an upcoming presidential run.

MTG claimed to be principled in her video, but stirred up a lot of suspicion when she appeared on the View right before the election earlier this month. Spoiler?

