The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Kohlin's avatar
Ron Kohlin
3d

I would love to see a press conference with an actual, certified alien being. Would be a hoot to see what sort of questions the "media" would ask. I'll make sure to have a sixer of my favorite adult beverage for the occasion. Best wishes.....

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
3d

The drip drip drip from Gabbard and Patel are bombshells. They are just slow and methodical so get no coverage. They are huge, though. I happen to believe Nephilim, Angels, and any number of sky sightings could be made and sent by God. Aliens don't negate. To me, they would only add.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aeon Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture