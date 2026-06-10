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JLE's avatar
JLE
7h

Thanks be to God, indeed.

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
6hEdited

People in South are regularly called racists, however, it's always by people who have no idea what they are talking about on this subject. You learn very early on that if you let your guard down, you might be in physical trouble. You walk to an outdoor mall, look around, get the vibe and you leave. It's like living in a constant state of flight or fight so you stay to yourselves. My son taught in one of the schools here to get his Master's in Teaching gor free. Let's just say he had been sheltered and never knew how much. Totally different person now.

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