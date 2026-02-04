If Socialism’s goal is bringing everyone down to the lowest common denominator, Mamdani is embodying it.

The Free Press has a good article today about his quest to get rid of Gifted and Talented programs in New York kindergartens. He thinks they’re racist. Heaven forbid that any program actually benefit smart people.

The Free Press article goes through data that shows that:

Racial gaps in G&T enrollment largely disappear after controlling for the education of a student’s mother, which often correlates with family structure, stability, and income. In general education, it is even clearer that while systemic racism is the bogeyman that Mamdani and his cohorts in the Democratic Socialists of America want to name, fight, and slay, it is not actually at the root of educational outcome differences by race.

The G&T program in New York City always has been—and always should be—a pipeline for public school kids.

It turns out that children in stable households with two parents who are married show superior academic performance, lower behavioral problems, higher grades, and better life outcomes, regardless of race. Disparities in achievement gaps are largely tied to differences in family stability. Eighty-two percent of Asian children and 62 percent of white children live with married birth parents, compared with 43 percent of Latino children and 23 percent of black children. When adjusted for family structure, parental involvement, and related factors such as religious engagement, racial gaps in achievement often shrink significantly or disappear.

Sure enough, stability at home makes children smarter. So Mamdani wants to punish the children of stable families and make sure they suffer in classrooms where they will not just be bored, they will be tortured.

Let me explain.

Smart kids, kids who work hard at school, are miserable in low-performing classrooms. I can’t count the number of times a smart, hard working kid, usually about seventh or eighth grade, has turned to me and said, “Ms. Smith, I can’t think with all this noise!” “Miss, why do I get punished along with the bad kids?” when a school climate officer has dealt out a detention to the whole class because of one or a few kids’ inexcusable behavior, and no one in the class will say who it was.

Kids who try - and so much of it is trying, not some inborn difference in intelligence - are too often the object of ridicule from their classmates. They finish their work early and ask interesting questions that the teacher doesn’t have time to address because she is too busy chasing behavior problems all over the room.

It still hurts to think of the kids I’ve taught who were not able to get the education they wanted and deserved. One amazing young man in the seventh grade got really interested in the issue of collective punishment after the incident I described above of a group detention. I helped him look up some things about the application of the concept worldwide, including in wars. He was fascinated. He wanted to talk more.

I can still see his face fall when I had to say, “I’ll be right back” and go deal with some kids who were literally throwing each other up against the wall on the other side of the classroom.

Now, I teach in charters where all the kids get the benefit of a quality education. Disruptions like the ones I’ve seen are simply not tolerated. A massive presence of responsible administrators are in the halls literally all the time, supporting teachers and students, maintains order. There are no kids wandering around the halls skipping class. I feel safe because violence is simply not an option. The kids feel safe too. I can tell.

Mamdani would destroy the charters, which here like in New York are vast majority black and Hispanic kids. He wants to bring everyone down.

Why? I usually do not believe that people have big visions of world domination, but I think this guy does. It is a bit disingenuous (my favorite vocabulary word of all time) for him to act like the programs he benefited from are racist now that he is in charge. Good enough for him - not good enough for babies born in 2021 or 2022? Does he just want an under-educated, unemployable population that he and his comrades can easily control?

My lefty acquaintances who cheer Mamdani from their beautiful houses in the suburbs do not have kids in public schools where they might not have access to Gifted and Talented programs. They do not see their children loose interest in school because it’s just sitting there listening to kids scream and play all day. Their kids went to good schools - in the suburbs, the best of the city schools, or private schools. They have the ultimate luxury beliefs: they are fine with sacrificing other people’s children, but not their own.

I remember the Gifted and Talented program I went to in small town North Carolina in the eighties. They were the only time I felt interested and engaged (other than in one English teacher’s class, Mrs. Blaylock, where we learned about Greek myths, diagrammed sentences, and kept praying mantises as pets in tanks.) In fourth grade we did a unit on nuclear energy and went to visit the nuclear power plant. We had a unit on the tobacco industry and visited a farm. We learned interesting things, and got to spend valuable social time with kids who were like us.

Smart kids are socially different too. I bet many of you felt left out and uncool until you got into a Gifted and Talented program or went to a better school. We don’t fit in with the other kids a lot of the time. Would it have been better if we had been so cut off from interesting classes and affirming social situations that our intelligence and interest in school would have withered? What if the more popular and attractive opportunity, around eighth grade, was getting involved in a gang where you could earn $100 a day for being a drug courier?

If Gifted and Talented programs disappear, the parents who can will move out of the city or send their kids to private schools. I would too. I would not sacrifice my child to any political ideology, particularly not one that seems not to apply to the very person wanting to foist it on everyone else. That leaves behind those who can’t leave - should their kids be condemned to boredom, isolation and bullying?

For my friends in New York - please work on this. Let the new mayor know you do not want to sacrifice children to his socialist ideology.

Please don’t sacrifice me to socialist ideology. Also, pass the catnip.

April lives in a deep blue neighborhood of a deep blue city where she also volunteers at a cat shelter.