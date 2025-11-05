Take a good look at the NYC mayor election results. If “Republican” Curtis Sliwa had dropped out as he was asked, that 8.1% of the vote he siphoned might have gone to Cuomo instead of Mamdani. Now, I’m not a fan of Cuomo and given his covid craziness, maybe Mamdani will be the better of two evils. We shall see.

However, as bad as Cuomo is, he would perhaps be a one-time mayor, whereas Mamdani is the next Obama on steroids - a young, charismatic, good-looking candidate that checks all the DEI boxes. Changing the Constitution to allow a foreign-born person to be president would be next to impossible, but I expect the Democrats will simply ignore the law and run Mamdani for President anyway, using local judges to get him on the presidential ballot.

Get ready for President Mamdani.

In fact, the Democrats might want to foment constitutional crisis - on purpose.

Mamdani is very dangerous. Do not underestimate him. It would have been far better if he had lost and went back to obscurity.

So who helped Mamdani win? Republicans. Sliwa had no chance of winning, even without Cuomo, and was basically running as a spoiler candidate. WHY? Why are Republicans helping far-left socialists win?

Because there is an active campaign to take down and destroy the MAGA movement. And many Republicans are either in on it or are useful idiots being egged on to help destroy their own party.

Most people are asleep to this, and many so-called “MAGA” people are enabling it.

I ran a piece the other day warning that Candace Owens was setting herself up to be a spoiler candidate for the 2028 presidential election and the reaction was…crickets. Hello? Are you folks even getting these emails?

WAKE UP! THERE IS A PLAN TO DESTROY MAGA FROM THE INSIDE. AND IT IS WORKING.

The day of the election, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) went on the View to tell New Yorkers to throw their vote away on Sliwa. She cozied up to View hosts and spewed this wokey nonsense:

“Women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together.”

“Women of maturity?” WRONG! It was primarily women (white suburban women in particular) who voted in the almost identical horse-faced, bleached-blonde Karens into the governorships of New Jersey and Virginia last night, by a wide margin. I don’t mean to be super catty with the horse-faced comment. It’s just weird that both of those women have extremely long faces. They look like sisters. It’s creepy. In fact, they weirdly look a bit like MTG.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on the View

Mikie Sherrill, new governor of NJ

Abigail Spanberger, Virginia governor

One of these women might be our next president, by the way. JD Vance will never win the female vote if one of these ladies runs. This is a disaster for Republicans.

Astroturfed

So a few weeks before the election, I noticed that none of the people I followed on X were showing on my main feed. Instead, it was reams of conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk, the worst kind, focusing on Jews and Mormons and all sorts of nonsense.

Meanwhile, a whole slew sane, non-Jew-hating conservative influencers had discovered that their X reach was suddenly shut down.

I don’t know what’s going on with X, but it’s like Jack Dorsey’s old Twitter crew is running it again. It’s not just the algorithm, something else is happening to conservative accounts with warnings about posts, and limiting reach. What’s the plan to fix this???? @elonmusk https://x.com/RealHickory/status/1984007225153851457

A week before an election? This is no accident. It sounds like some people working for X are tweaking the algorithms and Elon isn’t in control of his own platform anymore.

Now, I’ve never been a big fan of Laura Loomer, as she tends to conflate every individual Muslim with the bigger problem of fundamentalist Islam. However, she has been right on the money on the entire astroturf campaign to elevate the worst racist and antisemitic elements of the far-right and dump the broad coalition Trump built with MAGA. This is long, but a crucial read (emphasis mine):

The race to redefine what is MAGA and America First is on, as the GOP and many in President Trump’s own cabinet are salivating over the idea of feasting on the corpse of MAGA. I know of at least 3 Cabinet members who are plotting their 2028 Presidential bids. 2 of these people are running active measures to fracture MAGA. Elements of the active measures include isolationist talking points while being supported by foreign interests, race wars, and an effort to push all non-Christians and agnostic people out of America despite the fact that being religious doesn’t make you a good and loyal American. Steve Bannon keeps saying “Trump 2028” which is a distraction that Trump himself has said isn’t happening, while many in Trump’s own cabinet are sitting back and watching with inaction as people like Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson work to shatter the coalition that Trump created. Tucker and co want to create new rules as a way to push out those who they view as competition in this power struggle so that true Trump loyalists are not allowed to have a voice. This is also why Tucker is making such an effort to attach himself to @TPUSA. He needs to destroy a youth organization that brought all types of people together because it doesn’t jive with the new requirements set out for those who wish to hold office in 2028. The race for 2028 is being led by Democrats in the admin and Never Trumpers in the media on the right who successfully re-branded themselves as MAGA fighters while always having contempt and hate for Trump, Jews, and non-whites. Even if you agree with these people that there is a war on white people, anti-Christian bias, and you support mass deportations, and you have always been America First, you will only be accepted by this new and hostile force that seeks to redefine MAGA if you convert to Christianity, pledge to boycott Israel, show intolerance for mixed races marriages and interfaith marriages, and if your children are fully White. I don’t make the rules. I’m just reading the room and telling you the truth about what they will tell you in 2028. There won’t be any room in this new GOP for anyone who is fully America First but isn’t Christian and isn’t white. Unless you fit all of these requirements, you will be told you’re a subversive force and America Last and that you’re funded by foreigners. You might even be killed. All of these factors are why you’ll see some of these aspiring candidates lie about their religious affiliations and racial backgrounds and start attacking those who they have always aligned with, and the hostility will be extreme for anyone in MAGA in America who is Jewish or Hindu. You will be called slurs and told you aren’t loyal Americans and that “Trump doesn’t matter anymore” by people who always hated Trump but needed him out of the White House to advance their own agendas. This is going to be the new playbook for 2028 for the GOP. I promise you. You can get mad at me for saying this, but it’s true, and you’ll see soon how true it is when you see more people on “the right” come out of the woodwork to destroy MAGA and President Trump’s legacy for their own selfish agenda. You’ll also see what I’m saying is true when others catch on and pretend like what I told you first is somehow a new revelation in 2 years. Don’t say I didn’t warn you! https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1985585424128147643

Wow. This woman has connections. This is truly alarming! And did she say dissenters would be killed? What exactly does she mean by that?

There are a few dots Loomer did not connect here: How does Candace Owens, a black woman, play into the new racism on the far right? In my opinion, Candace is her own faction and is going to use her influence (which is also funded by shady foreign interests, I guarantee it) to run for president in 2028 as a spoiler, just like Sliwa did in NYC, and hand the election over to Gavin Newsom, Mamdani, or one of the women governors who just got elected.

This is bad. Really bad. Think about how bad things were under Biden. The censorship. Vaccine mandates. Flooded borders. Pushing misogynistic trans ideology on everyone. It will be that and much, much more.

No, This Isn’t Just a “Blue State” Win

I’ve seen some comments by naive people who really don’t understand the threat and think that the Democrat wins last night were just due to “blue” states.

No, that’s wrong. Virginia and New Jersey have had Republican governors in recent memory. The Democrats won by really wide margins. This is a TOTAL FAILURE OF REPUBLICANS and shows that Republicans will lose bigtime in 2026 if they don’t get their act together and quick.

Furthermore, don’t buy into the antisemitic nonsense that Democrats won because of pro-Israel Republicans. You don’t win against antisemitism on the left by becoming more antisemitic on the right.

Jews and moderates who are repelled by antisemitism need an alternative to the left’s embrace of the Intifada, and Republicans NEED those votes to win. Republican absolutely must repudiate antisemitism to win in 2026. From Dr. Darrell Scott:

I predicted that all the recent Racist and Antisemitic and Conspiracy crap from the Young Republicans, Candace, Tucker, Social Media “Influencers”, etc would cost the GOP at Election Time. This is only “the beginning of sorrows”. Wait til the Midterms. https://x.com/PastorDScott/status/1985949102702469143

Yep. If this trend keeps going, Republicans will be slaughtered at the midterms - and they deserve it too, if they keep enabling this antisemitic nonsense.

You cannot win elections by turning off independents. And here’s what the right hasn’t learned: The left may be “antisemitic” but they paint their Israel hatred behind caring and concern for Palestinians. The moderate reads that as caring and concern, not hatred.

What does the far right’s antisemitism look like? Silly pictures of people with big noses. Guess what that comes off like to an independent? Pure and simple racism. Juvenile, stupid, and utterly ugly racism.

The racist, childish nonsense of the far-right antisemite.

(As much as this AI generated meme is supposed to make Jews look bad, I actually find this character to be a bit endearing and cute. This was a fail all around.)

Jew hatred alone will not win elections. The utter insanity and ugliness I have been seeing from Candace Owens and her ilk since Charlie Kirk’s death is only attractive to a small minority of people. For the rest of us, it is repulsive and disgusting. It is a massive turnoff.

She’s not only repressing R votes from her own viewers, who are now so addled with Israel hate they won’t vote for any mainstream Republican - she’s turned off moderates who see through her Jew-bating.

Same with Tucker Carlson and his platforming of Nick Fuentes.

I’m telling you this as someone who left the Democratic party because of their race-baiting and woke nonsense. I have zero interest in being part of the mirror opposite of that - a Jew-baiting, anti-woke collection of Israel deranged morons who don’t understand that the US needs allies in the Middle East. This newly emerged far right is a collection of bottom of the barrel stupidity and viciousness I want no part of.

I am so exasperated by the bullshit I am seeing on the so-called “conservative” side I’m almost wanting Dems to win now, just to spank these groyper assholes and Candace “mama sleuths” back into their dark holes of hell.

And that’s just me. I can only imagine what other people think when they see posts like this one, an anti-TPUSA post found under a bunch of nonsense made-up “sex abuse” allegations Stew Peters, Super Disinfo Agent, is peddling:

It truly is disgusting that Mormons are part of their organization. They aren’t Christians. They had everything to do with what happened. I’ve studied the Mormon cult for 18 years…..they’re liars, deceitful and controlling. Someone needs to investigate them. https://x.com/wallstumblin/status/1985811615204171805

Thank you, for being every lame racist, bigoted stereotype the left says Republicans are. (That was sarcasm, by the way.)

This hateful nonsense is NOT what MAGA was about! When The Donald community first launched on Reddit, it was positive, warm, and welcoming. It was a big tent. You know what the “pedes” (community members, short for centipedes) would have said to a Mormon who came to the forum back then?

Welcome! We love our Mormon pedes! Here’s a coat! Have a brick!

(The brick was for the “big beautiful wall” Trump was building.)

Since The Donald got shunted off of Reddit, it is a shell of its former self, filled with negative energy instead of high energy.

Where did all the fun pedes go? What happened to the high energy? Why has it been replaced with such vicious and insidious evil?

I don’t have a full answer for this. But please, for God’s sake, wake up and realize that non of this is organic. It’s a massive psy-op. And if you are a fan of Candace, Tucker, MTG, or God help you, Nick Fuentes, understand now that you are being used to tear down America.

