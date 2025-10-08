A New Jersey man named Louis Geri was arrested outside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., after authorities discovered a tent on the church steps packed with over 200 incendiary devices, including handmade grenades and Molotov cocktails.

The alarming incident unfolded just hours before the annual Red Mass, a traditional ceremony marking the start of the Supreme Court term and often attended by justices, though none were present at the time of Geri’s arrest.

Geri, who had been previously barred from the cathedral, reportedly threatened to detonate the explosives and expressed deep hostility toward the Supreme Court, the Catholic Church, and other groups. He now faces eight charges, including attempting to deploy a weapon of mass destruction in a hate crime.

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.