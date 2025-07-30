A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29, 2025, prompting tsunami warnings for several Pacific regions, including Japan, the Northern Mariana Islands, and parts of Russia. The shallow quake, which occurred at approximately 7:24 p.m. ET (23:24:56 UTC), has led to evacuations and heightened alert levels in affected areas.

Earthquake Details

The earthquake was centered approximately 85 miles (136 kilometers) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of about 12 miles (19 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The shallow depth of the quake increases the likelihood of significant surface shaking and the potential for generating tsunami waves. The epicenter is located in the North Pacific Ocean, near the seismically active Kamchatka Peninsula, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire—a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity due to the interaction of the Pacific Plate with surrounding tectonic plates.

Tsunami Warnings and Advisories

Following the earthquake, tsunami warnings were issued for several regions:

Russia : A tsunami threat was declared for the Kamchatka Peninsula, with local governor Vladimir Solodov urging residents to stay clear of coastlines. Steve Lookner reposted video of waves hitting Kamchatka on X here: https://x.com/Osinttechnical/status/1950359548985803265

Japan : The Japan Meteorological Agency issued advisories for coastal regions from Hokkaido to Kyushu, warning of possible tsunami waves up to 3 meters. The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) temporarily suspended the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant and evacuated personnel engaged in decommissioning work as a precaution.

Northern Mariana Islands : Tsunami alerts were issued for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within three hours of the quake.

United States and Canada: Tsunami watches were issued for Hawaii, Alaska (from Samalga Pass to Attu), and the U.S. West Coast, including California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) indicated that the earliest estimated arrival time for tsunami waves in Hawaii was 7:17 p.m. HST (11:17 p.m. ET). Hawaii’s watch was upgraded to a warning.

Hawaii EMA has posted the following warning on social media:

TSUNAMI WARNING IN EFFECT AT 243 PM HST. THE ESTIMATED ARRIVAL TIME IN HAWAII OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS 0717 PM HST TUE 29 JUL 2025 URGENT ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT LIVES AND PROPERTY. HOURLY UPDATES WILL BE POSTED. STAY SAFE https://x.com/Hawaii_EMA/status/1950359303527027124

Oahu emergency management posted: “Destructive tsunami waves expected.”

https://x.com/Oahu_DEM/status/1950357166046450040

Chile and Ecuador are also under a tsunami alert.

The PTWC noted that initial data suggested tsunami waves reaching more than 9 feet above tide level were possible along some coasts, particularly in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and Russia.

Impact and Response

The earthquake was felt widely in the region, with reports of shaking in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of approximately 180,000 people, and other nearby areas. As of the latest reports, there have been no confirmed reports of significant damage or casualties. Local authorities in Russia are conducting assessments to determine the extent of any impacts, with a focus on social facilities and infrastructure.

