As conservative pundit Matt Walsh crashes and burns on X for his obstinate isolationism in questioning the Iran military offensive, some of his supporters are apparently fake.

I could not believe my eyes when I actually caught so-called “supporters” of Matt Walsh using “copypasta” in the wild yesterday. Copypasta means canned posts that are repeated throughout social media but presented as a real post.

Here is the text of Matt’s original post:

I’ve been told continuously that we can’t actually do mass deportations (much less mass denaturalizations) because it’s impractical, expensive, politically unpopular, and risky. Maybe it is all of those things. But this operation in Iran is also all of those things. If we are going to do something explosive and drastic with potential major political fallout, why aren’t we doing it here? Why aren’t we doing it in our homeland for our own people? You might say that we can do both. Can we? Will we? A lot of conservatives are asking this question. Maybe not on this site right now. But they’re asking it. And rightly so.

And here is the copypasta response, posted by two identical accounts, one right after the other:

Matt you have been hitting right on the nail all day. You're saying what we are all thinking. How can a president keep a promise to another nation "Iran", but completely abandon what he promised his base. Some gave him grace with the bombing last year, but now he straight up traded his coalition for the necon agenda. How could we trust another Republican candidate?

“Amanda”

"Amanda"

"Golden Bachelor X"

I could NOT believe my eyes. I knew copypasta was a thing, but there it was, right in front of me, and I was apparently the first one to spot it! A scoop!

To be clear, I am not saying Matt himself is behind the copypasta, but clearly something is up.

In my post yesterday, I shared that the Hodge Twins, “conservative” influencers, were caught posting dramatically different posts on Facebook vs. X:

We have also learned recently that many anonymous “patriot” accounts on X are actually Middle Eastern propagandists.

So what’s going on? Do we now need to start questioning how many homegrown conservatives are actually fake? That some are cynical grifters while others have been straight-up false narrative pushers for years?

I am really starting to wonder how many “influencers” on the right are straight up astroturf. And not just people who have turned recently, but astroturf from the get-go.

Astroturf definition from GPT:

Astroturf refers to a fake grassroots movement or campaign that is designed to appear as if it is driven by ordinary people, but is actually organized, funded, or controlled by an organization, corporation, or political entity. The term comes from "AstroTurf" (the artificial grass), implying a movement that is not genuinely organic or spontaneous.

Why has there been this sudden shift towards an ugly, cave-dweller mentality among the online right towards a stupid isolationism that sees Israel as the biggest menace on the planet?

From Candace Owens to Tucker Carlson, now seeping into Megyn Kelly, there appears to be a coordinated effort to plant stupid mind viruses into the brains of conservatives, in order to split and fracture MAGA before the midterms.

Some of these folks may be sincerely stupid and egotistical, and some of them may be flat out agitprop.

I’ll attempt here to categorize the possibilities:

Personality Disorders: Erratic, egotistical, and wildly irrational influencers like Candace Owens, Milo, and Karlyn Borysenko may simply be mentally ill and believe their own bullshit. (Karlyn, by the way, got into a pissing match with the Aeon Chronicle X account for calling her out on her lame designer handbag stunts.) They may be further swayed and manipulated by forces they don’t even realize. There may be some overlap too. For example, Nick Fuentes likely has a personality disorder but he may also be a fake.

Actors: Actors are people who are being paid to be assholes to push an agenda. This could potentially include all of them, but particularly the likes of Nick Fuentes or those who are now actively driving votes to Democrats. We might also consider people like Stew Peters, who blew up out of nowhere during the pandemic to spew “poison the well” narratives like “viruses aren’t real” to make vaccine critics look like insane morons. Stew is now pushing Iranian propaganda, with the debunked lie that the US bombed a school (it was Iran’s own failed bomb).

Fake Experts: Scott Ritter, supposedly a registered Republican, claims to be a geopolitical expert who has all the free time in the world to do interview after interview. He spouts a fake “Greater Israel” narrative and stupidly claimed on YouTube today that the Ayatollah in Iran was so loved by the people that he’s now a martyr, completely ignoring all the Iranians cheering the Supreme Leader’s death. Scott also claimed that the Iranian government is “stronger than ever” following the decimation of senior leadership. He loves to spread doom and gloom narratives that Iran is winning. This man is likely a paid disinfo agent. Either that or he’s a complete moron. I don’t know how he can say what he says with a straight face, as it is patently laughable.

Grifters: Megyn Kelly is falling for the Tucker bullshit and doing her best to sabotage Trump right now with simplistic and lame isolationist talking points - remember how she went after Trump during his initial presidential debates? The blood spurting from her wherever? Megyn used to hate Trump before she loved Trump. She’s a fair-weather friend and goes where the wind - and the money - blows.

Egomaniacs: Having been a previous fan of Matt Walsh, I am so disappointed to see him post stupid take after stupid take on the Iran war, with no substance other than mindless questions that he could easily get the answers to. He won’t admit he’s wrong after being called out by numerous people, and he’s now made the entire story about him and not the truth. The copypasta supporting him is likely made by Democrats exploiting this BS for the midterms. However, we cannot completely rule out the Matt has been compromised.

Fake Traffic: I’ve been wondering why it can be so hard to get eyeballs. How did Stew Peters suddenly have a massively successful show out of the gate during COVID when he had no previous online presence to speak of? Well, apparently there are well-coordinated lists of fake people and bots that are being used to prop up the disinfo peddlers. E.g., how on earth did the cringe-fest “Carrie Prejean Boller” get so many followers? Certainly not real people, I hope.

The Gullible: Finally, we have people who are likely being manipulated by astroturf actors, who don’t realize they are being manipulated, and are unwittingly pushing toxic viewpoints.

Look, I’m not saying there aren’t legitimate reasons to oppose a war with Iran. Also, Trump didn’t do the usual thing, where governments lead up to war with propaganda to get people riled up and ready. There was no big talk about “weapons of mass destruction” immediately before the strikes. The war just started one day out of the blue. So I get people being shocked or dismayed.

However, for influencers like Matt Walsh, whose job is to be informed, responding with hysteria or out-right sabotage is not right. Whether it’s ego or flat-out betrayal, these influencers are likely to hand the country over to Gavin Newsom in 2028. And that is very, very serious.

For what it’s worth, I think Matt Walsh is more a victim of his own ego than purposefully trying to sabotage, and the copypasta is evidence that the Democrats are taking advantage of him. But who knows for sure.

Clearly, some of these influences are bad actors. Take everything you consume with a massive grain of salt.

