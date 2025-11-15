Gender Blackface

When will progressive women wake up and stop enforcing gender blackface? Not soon, apparently.

The Michigan State Board of Education’s recent approval of updated sex education standards, which include teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation, has ignited fierce criticism from parents, religious leaders, and community members.

Opponents argue that these standards promote a regressive view of gender based on stereotypes rather than biological reality, and liken the teaching of gender identity to a form of “blackface” – a harmful imitation that distorts womanhood into a sexist caricature.

Many critics contend that presenting gender identity as separate from biological sex enforces outdated stereotypes and blurs essential distinctions that protect women’s rights and spaces. They warn that teaching children these concepts in schools amounts to a social experiment that confuses young minds and undermines parental authority over sensitive topics.

Several speakers at the State Board meeting emphasized that gender ideology is a belief system better left to families and religious communities rather than public education. They argued this approach infringes on parental rights and religious freedoms, despite reassurances that parents can opt their children out of sex education without penalty.

Opponents also raise concerns about the legal and financial consequences of implementing these standards. Some board members question whether the Department of Education has the authority to adopt such guidelines, fearing costly lawsuits and community division.

While supporters claim the standards provide necessary, “inclusive” education for LGBTQ+ students, critics maintain that they impose controversial ideologies under the guise of science and inclusivity. They believe this shift prioritizes identity politics over protecting children’s innocence and upholding biological realities.

This debate reveals deep cultural tensions in Michigan over sex education, parental rights, and the role of schools in shaping social values. Critics see the new standards as a step backward that risks harming students by normalizing what they view as a distorted concept of gender.

The question remains, when will “liberal” women wake up to the sexism at play here, and finally see that the Gender Emperor Has No Clothes?

Action Step: Contact the Michigan Board of Education and tell them you oppose “gender blackface.”

