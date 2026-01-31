The brainwashing starts young. (Photo by Stephanie Valencia on Unsplash )

Perhaps there is something to be said for the quantum physics idea that reality doesn’t exist until we observe it. In modern America, apparently two realities - or parallel universes - can exist side by side.

To today’s left, America is now Nazi Germany, with Trump as the NuHitler.

In this universe, ICE aren’t just lawfully deporting criminal illegal aliens - they are “disappearing” wonderful, kind, pure-as-the-driven-snow brown people and children. Perhaps the evil ICE storm troopers are also sending immigrants to the factory to be turned into Soylent Green or something.

In the world of the hysterical left, Americans are just peacefully minding their own business, when along comes an ICE Nazi, demanding papers and shooting on sight, no questions ask (other than, apparently, the demand for papers).

In the white liberal left’s world, anyone with a Hispanic or a Somali surname is huddling in their basements, terrified the ICE gestapo is coming to get them. They are so terrified, they won’t leave the house…not even to move a little north into the supposedly friendly liberal state of Canada.

I mean, if it’s that bad here, why are you staying? And why aren’t those rich celebrities taking some Somalis with them to their new Ireland mansions?

Perhaps the left is addicted to hysterics or something?

As quoted in Breitbart, a left-wing outlet reviews Melania:

Most of the time, Ratner would rather look at her shoes. The closest thing “Melania” has to a story arc concludes when she finally takes her heels off at 2 a.m. on Inauguration Day. The audience actually sighed with relief. I guess there wasn’t much more to latch onto, although some people did chant “USA! USA!” a few times. (Yup, that’s the country we live in, alright. Well played.) … Meanwhile, innocent people are being shot and killed in public by these people’s secret police. They could be doing something about that, but they’d rather sell tickets so you can get a good look at their shoes and hear them sing in the back seat of their limousines. Now that’s cinema. Unfortunately.

I’m confused: How could a “secret” police be shooting people in public? Never mind, it’s the hysteria that counts.

This about sums up the America Left right now:

So I run in some circles, both online and off, that have their fair share of AWFULs - affluent white female (sub)urban liberals. They are OBSESSED with ICE and Minneapolis. In fact, it’s somewhat refocused their usual Trump obsession and amplified it by 1,000, to the point where some of these women are losing sleep and getting weirdly emotional, as if nothing else matters.

Iran allegedly killing thirty thousand of its own citizens? Not on their radar.

The AWFULs are also patting themselves on the back with their alleged efforts to drop off food and essentials to the Anne Frank immigrants hiding in their basements. Or, at least, they talk about it. Normal everyday Americans who have volunteered for years to help the homeless? How about conservatives who deliver diapers and formula to poor women who chose to not have abortions? Naah. Only helping illegal immigrants is a true hero move.

In my area, some of the white Baby Boomer retirees wanted to carpool Hispanic kids to school. Not that they know any Hispanics other than their gardeners.

I told a liberal recently that I have a conservative Hispanic friend in an urban area who is out and about all the time and not worried about ICE. In fact, he supports ICE. The response: “Oh, your Hispanic friend will get caught eventually.” Umm. He is a U.S. citizen. Born here. From citizen parents. The liberals cannot fathom that legal Hispanics have no worries over ICE.

I heard one of the AWFULs say recently that there are no riots in Minneapolis, that the “administration” is making it up. I so badly wanted to direct her to the X to see what’s really happening - but she’s probably tech shy and only uses Facebook.

Weirdly, despite their tears and hysteria, and the fact that the senior AWFULs are otherwise “nice” people, I sense some arrogance in them, something they are not vaguely aware of. And, like every liberal, they assume everyone in their vicinity automatically agrees with them, so it’s totally OK for them to dump on everyone in the real or virtual room to start whining about ICE operations.

These AWFULs are by definition the useful idiots who are clueless and have no idea what really goes down on the ground. The seniors, when they do protest, show up early in the day and go home before Antifa even warms up. They really think that all anti-ICE “protestors” are as genteel as they are.

Meanwhile, a more violent wing is being trained to set the stage of a color revolution in the US. Let me repeat what I wrote a few weeks ago in the wake of anti-ICE activist Renee Good’s death:

The Democrats wanted this. Their radical activist groups have been actively encouraging “street actions” such as cars ramming ICE agents for a while now, and don’t tell me they are all that stupid. Someone up at the top was hoping for some blood spilled. A martyr is the best way to gin up votes for the midterms.

That guy Pretti who got shot - he wasn’t bringing a gun to a protest. He was bringing a gun to potentially shoot ICE officers in his intention to obstruct law enforcement.

The left will not admit that Pretti might have had bad intensions. They know that the average Baby Boomer AWFUL won’t bother to look at raw footage. They’ll just hear the “innocent people got shot” narrative and parrot it to all their friends. But I’ve never quite seen the amount of emotional hysteria as I’ve been sensing lately - the left is REALLY losing it with the two unfortunate anti-ICE deaths. They are having a collective psychotic break.

What the AWFULs don’t realize is that whoever is instigating this insurrection in the US - and mark my words, foreign adversaries are likely helping - is using inversion to confuse people about good and evil. Paint Trump as Hitler, to help bring in the so-called “kinder” replacement…who just happens to be the real Nazi.

Ignorance isn’t bliss. It’s destructive.

DONATE TO AEON

Share