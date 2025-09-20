I walked past the people smiling and handing out Harris literature in front of the polling place. Young people with multicolored pastel hair swarmed with Working Families Party flyers, reminding me of the days when I used to stop one of them and say, “Just tell me who to vote for.”

This time I walked by in relative silence, just saying a polite hello. The guy at the voting booth knew me from down the block. The flowers in his small front yard are very pretty.

Voting itself took a long time. I knew what I was going to do, but it took me a long time to do it. Every year since I was 18 and voted for Clinton in 1992, I had pulled the levers straight Democratic. These days we push buttons. There’s something tactile about the voting process that makes it very real, more real than words on a page or even live conversations.

I waited and waited. My vote was a swing vote in a swing state. I was the person the Democrats believed didn’t exist: a lifelong Democrat who was sick and tired of Democratic ineffectiveness, woke policing and rhetoric, and their total ignoring of the working and middle class normal people who want to make a living and not get fired for using the wrong pronouns.

The image of my friend Ari’s daughter flashed in my mind. Ari is an American-Israeli who lives in Jerusalem, and his beautiful youngest daughter, a woman of only nineteen, was in a combat unit in the IDF. I had seen her pictures on Facebook many times. I was talking to Ari the day after his phone rang and it was her commanding officer. He felt the terror that so many Israeli parents know when that voice comes on the phone. This time her commanding officer informed him that she was being promoted. But my life, along with his, was suffused with anxiety as I prayed that she would make it home alive. How could I go to Israel and meet this beautiful, brave young woman if I cast a vote that would mean less American support for Israel? Ari had educated me a great deal about how Biden had been less than a friend to Israel, and Obama before him. The Republican Party of Philadelphia came out with a strong condemnation of Hamas immediately after October 7 while the Democrats gave cover to pro-terrorist protesters here at home. I pushed that button with the picture of Ari’s daughter in my mind’s eye.

When I walked out, I wondered if lightning would strike me. All my life I had been taught that Republicans are not just wrong or ill advised, they are bad. They are mean people who want to put women back in the kitchen and take away what little the poor have. Once that rang true, but in recent years I got to know real conservatives, and they weren’t like that at all. We sometimes disagreed, but we held some very important views in common. At a time when burning the Israeli flag and the American flag in the same time had become a favorite hobby of people on the Left, both the conservative Jews and conservative Christians I knew were standing up for America and all of western civilization. Conservatives aren’t going to make us all dress up like characters in The Handmaid’s Tale. But they might support our strongest ally in time of war and crack down on the lawlessness that was destroying my city.

The next day I got up early and saw the election results. Coming across my X feed were messages about how the liberals were melting down all over social media, posting videos of themselves screaming and crying. Surely it couldn’t be true?

I texted back and forth with my good friend Mark Judge. You may remember his name. He is the man whose life was nearly ruined by Christine Blasey Ford and her opposition research goons. Mark was a journalist minding his own business, mostly writing about arts and culture, when he became the target of the Democrats and was accused of being present while his friend Brett Kavanaugh “assaulted” Blasey Ford. I read Mark’s book, The Devil’s Triangle, and got to know him quite well. I have no doubt that Blasey Ford lied about Mark, and I believe that she lied about Kavanaugh as well. Mark was one of my guides as I moved away from the Left. He never pushed me, but listened to me talk through the questions I was grappling with.

As we went back and forth in direct messages, I checked my Facebook. Most of my college and high school friends, as well as friends from my first career as a labor organizer, are Democrats. Sure enough, what they were saying on X was true. People I know and respect were posting about staying in bed in a dark room, unable to get up because they were so upset that Trump won. People who had ignored October 7’s atrocities or even denied or blamed Israel for them were now talking about a peaceful, democratically won election in the US as though it were some kind of literal massacre. They sounded like complete idiots, and I wrote The Party of Performative Meltdowns on my own Substack in response.

Almost every one I knew in person was a Democrat. I was not yet telling anyone except my best friend, who turned conservative before I did, that I had switched. Some suspected it of course, but I was still in the smiling and nodding phase of the transition.

In the time that followed, my liberal friends and the liberal media talked at length about how the electorate is stupid, racist, misogynist, and evil. Their hatred of their countrymen became obvious and disturbing. I still considered myself a centrist, but I wanted nothing to do with these people.

Shortly thereafter I changed my registration to Republican.

I do not agree with many things that Trump has done, and I still support a social safety net, abortion rights, and unions. But I could not continue to vote with people who are happy to let western civilization die if it means scoring points with the extreme woke left. The keffiyeh wearing idiots who post Queers for Palestine must not be allowed to gain any more power. They would sell out our security and freedom for a pet on the head from those they consider brown and oppressed, even if they are billionaires in Qatar who fund terrorists or the box-cutter wielding terrorists themselves. University professors who have trained a generation to hate their own country, and to take the freedoms it gives them for granted, have had their day. They used it to cancel people who asked questions or used common sense. The normal people are awake now, and we are sick of it. We voted, peacefully, as is appropriate in a western style democracy. We voted, they melted down.

After the elation of my first election win as a Republican, many things remained unsettled. I need to move to a place where it would not be dangerous to fly the American flag in my window, but family issues keep me here for now. As I consider future work, I am aware that my beliefs could still get me cancelled in many places, and I need to find a place where either one can do their job without talking politics or where conservatives are accepted. Having spent so much time in the Lefty world, it takes some adjustment to realize that there are actually more of us out there now. It will take a while to find my way in this new world.

But that first day was an amazing start. I felt the tide shifting, as Americans like me took the masks off and voted our real conscience. Like the moment in The Acolyte when Osha’s light saber turns from blue to red, a profound change happened, not just around me but inside me.

I look forward to meeting you all on this new path.