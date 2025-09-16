When it came out a few days ago that Tyler Robinson’s boyfriend was trans, which totally negated the false reports that he was ultra far right…I predicted that the left would shift narratives (new emphasis):

How will the left react? First, we’ll see the denials. Then, we’ll see the narrative flip. Instead of being called a groyper, Robinson will perhaps be heralded as a trans activist pushed over the edge because of concerns over his “lady love.” We’ll be inundated with stories about how trans people are the victims, not the perpetrators of violence. We will be told that the conservative household Robinson grew up in must have been “abusive.” I don’t know the exact format, but they’ll have to make the flip soon. Watch social media in the next 24 hours to see what direction they’ll go in. The PR firms coordinating leftist social media strategy are working overtime now.

As predicted…and in response to text messages between Robinson and his partner being released (the partner was not involved, BTW)…the news is already starting to paint Robinson sympathetically:

ABC reporter describes the text messages between the scumbag killer and his trans roommate, in which he admitted to killing him for being a conservative, as "very touching in a way that I think many of us didn't expect."

You can see the video clip on X.

The reporter talked about the “duality” of the assassin, saying “he was speaking so lovingly about his partner.”

Over the next week or so, watch as the main talking point from progressives shifts to how “transphobes” pushed Robinson over the edge, and how we need to work on stopping “hate speech.” Charlie Kirk will have “asked for it” in the coming narrative reversal, and Tyler and his lover will be painted as victims.

The left as a whole is not contrite about Charlie Kirk’s shooting. First, they denied that their side did it while cheering the assassination on. Lately, they’ve been showing up at memorial vigils for the sole purpose of harassing conservatives. If conservatives really were that much more violent as the left claims they are, then leftist agitators wouldn’t dare set foot at a conservative event. The very fact that the left is mouthing off online and in-person shows that they have only become more emboldened, not less, since Kirk’s murder.

Meanwhile, it was a pedophile who originally obstructed the manhunt for Robinson…the balding man who claimed he shot Kirk did so intentionally to let the real shooter get away…and he also had child porn on his phone.

