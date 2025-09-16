The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

JD Free
9h

All their hate is love, don’t you see?

Bruce O'Hara
9h

As a Canadian, I can't help but notice how much the mainstream media in the United States has completely poisoned the two halves of America against each other. Whether it's the media on the left, or the media on the right, they both demonize the other side, and have done their best to foment contempt and hatred of the other. I suppose it's been good for business, but it has left America profoundly divided.

Charlie Kirk was very clear: we need to dialogue with those who disagree with us. That's why he was where he was when he got shot. If there's a cosmic unfairness in his death, that is it.

It would be a sad irony if Charlie's death aggravates the uncivil war now taking place in America.

Searching the internet for signs of gross perfidy by the other side in order to stoke outrage puts an already dangerously bifurcated America at even greater risk. Yes, there are stupid people out there on the internet and in the media who will say ugly, callous, hateful and crazy things. To point to those and say: "SEE, this is what every leftist (or conservative) in America thinks" is a dangerously unfair extrapolation.

Righteous indignation has it's own dark satisfaction; that's for sure. (I won't claim to be immune to its siren call myself.) But it's not an emotional state conducive to finding a way forward through difficult times.

