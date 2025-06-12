Nationwide Anti-ICE Unrest Fueled by Complex Funding Networks Funded by Billionaires...and US Taxpayers
Meanwhile, Pacific Northwest Antifa thugs are once again attacking federal buildings - this time, trying to create virtual bombs out of electric bikes.
Antifa is at it again, this time attacking a federal building in Seattle. In the above picture shared by Andy Ngo, Antifa terrorists attempted to destroy the building yesterday by piling electric bikes and scooters by the entrance with the intent of setting them on fire - very dangerous with the electric batteries they contain. Tonight they are attackin…