COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio has announced it will immediately halt all “gender-affirming” care for transgender patients, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, effective September 26. The decision affects even those patients previously "grandfathered in" under Ohio's House Bill 68, the 2023 law banning such treatments for minors.

This abrupt policy shift at Nationwide Children’s Hospital not only reflects Ohio's legal pressures but also exposes deeper flaws in how gender-affirming care for minors gained traction despite shaky evidence and significant health risks.

In a statement released Friday, the hospital cited the need to navigate a "rapidly changing regulatory environment" while maintaining compliance with state and federal laws. "Although we are currently in compliance with state and federal regulations, in order to proactively plan and support our providers and patients... Nationwide Children’s providers will discontinue prescribing gender-affirming medications," the statement explained.

The hospital committed to assisting affected patients in safely tapering off prescriptions, with patient safety as the foremost concern. While physical medical interventions will cease, Nationwide Children’s claimed it would continue providing behavioral health services and other “essential care” to support these patients and their families. It is not clear whether these behavioral health services would include affirming so-called gender identities.

A Critical Look at How Risks Were Overlooked in Pediatric Gender Care

It's worth scrutinizing why such practices were permitted to flourish in the first place and how once-reputable children's hospitals became entangled in promoting off-label hormone use without ironclad clinical backing.

The roots of this controversy trace back to the 2010s, when advocacy groups and medical bodies like the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the Endocrine Society pushed guidelines endorsing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as standard care for gender-dysphoric children.

These recommendations often falsely portrayed the interventions as safe and reversible, driven by a surge in transgender activism and the woke cultural emphasis on affirmation.

However, the FDA has never approved these drugs—such as Lupron (leuprolide) for puberty suppression or testosterone/estrogen for hormone therapy—specifically for gender dysphoria in minors. Their off-label use relied on clinician discretion, observational studies, and consensus rather than rigorous, long-term randomized trials, which are scarce due to ethical hurdles in experimenting on children.

Critics argue this rush was enabled by a permissive regulatory environment and institutional eagerness to align with progressive narratives, potentially at the expense of caution.

How did esteemed hospitals like Nationwide Children’s get involved? Many adopted these protocols under pressure from advocacy litigation, peer institutions, and a desire to avoid being labeled discriminatory. Financial incentives, including revenue from specialized gender clinics, may have played a role, though the primary issue is the weak evidence base. '

The UK's Cass Review in 2024, for instance, dismantled much of the foundational research, pointing out methodological weaknesses, small sample sizes, and a lack of data on long-term outcomes like regret, detransition rates, or sustained mental health benefits.

More alarmingly, the known risks of these drugs have been downplayed or ignored in pursuit of these treatments.

Puberty blockers like Lupron, originally developed for conditions like precocious puberty or prostate cancer, can cause severe osteoporosis in teens by halting the natural bone density gains during puberty—leading to brittle bones, fractures, and lifelong skeletal issues. Studies have shown bone mineral density losses of up to 10-15% in some adolescents after just a few years of use, with incomplete recovery even after discontinuation.

Hormone therapies carry their own dangers: cross-sex hormones can impair fertility, increase cardiovascular risks, and lead to metabolic disorders. For girls on testosterone, there's evidence of vaginal atrophy and heightened cancer risks; for boys on estrogen, potential blood clots and bone weakening.

These aren't hypothetical—real-world cases include young adults facing infertility or chronic pain after starting treatments as minors, with limited recourse due to the experimental nature of the care.

This scenario raises ethical red flags: Were vulnerable children, often dealing with co-occurring issues like autism or trauma, adequately protected?

The initial allowance seems rooted in ideology over science, with hospitals prioritizing short-term affirmation claims (e.g., reduced suicide ideation) that recent analyses have debunked as overstated or unsubstantiated.

As states like Ohio clamp down, it's a wake-up call for the medical community to demand better evidence before endorsing such interventions in children.

True compassion demands prioritizing impartial research, robust safeguards, and alternatives like therapy—ensuring that haste doesn't harm the very youth it's meant to help. If anything, Nationwide’s reversal highlights the perils of letting advocacy outpace evidence in pediatric medicine.

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.

DONATE

Share