The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
webstersmill's avatar
webstersmill
5h

Thank you for this post. Very disconcerting practices which hopefully can be extinguished.

Considering the exploding growth of the ‘gender affirming care’ industry, without limits on what can be done to young people, presented as compassion but which became an income stream to big health facilities, was wondering if there would soon spring up the affiliated ‘organ transplant’ program where young girls and young boys would be able to ‘swap’ body parts. Guaranteed customers for life.

When nothing is sacred, when there are no ethics, any aberration, any horror, is possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture