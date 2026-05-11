Only male lions have manes.

Aslan, the metaphor for Jesus in C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia books, is a male. A lion. Not a lioness. And most definitely not a female lion with a male lion’s mane.

I’m just seeing the news that Meryl Streep may be playing Aslan in Netflix’s upcoming Narnia movie, The Magician’s Nephew, slated for 2027.

Meryl Streep’s casting as Aslan is not confirmed. But given that the director of the next Narnia movie is the woke she-director who made that stupid Barbie movie, with a ham-fisted and anti-male feminist message, it won’t surprise me.

WHY, Netflix, WHY?

Aslan is Jesus, and his male lion’s mane is integral to the plot, particularly in the first book, where it is shaved off to humiliate him in the allegorical crucifixion scene.

No, no, no, no! Aslan is not a woman! And that’s OK!

What is wrong with these already rich actors who can’t put their foot down once in a while and just say no to the insanity?

Daniel Craig is also involved, and nothing against him, but the latest Knives Out movie had some pretty disgusting, foul “jokes” that were fairly blasphemous and uttered by a really nasty-minded priest in the film.

Pretty much all the good stuff on Netflix these days is the foreign stuff from countries like Korea. Countries were wokeness hasn’t completely destroyed everything yet, although it’s most certainly seeping over there too.

I don’t want those crass, woke Netflix people anywhere near C.S. Lewis’s beautiful books.

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