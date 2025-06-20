Next No Kings: ICE Obstruction Planned Thursday, June 26 to Stoke Color Revolution
Meanwhile: Man Arrested for Buying Fireworks to Kill Cops; Portland Explodes; No Kings Propaganda Steals "Patriot" Language
After the COVID pandemic, I wondered what the next move would be. Well, it looks like the US is next up on the color revolution / regime change roster. All helped by an American left that is increasingly unhinged from reality thanks to relentless propaganda.
No Kings - the useful idiots of the New World Order globalists - will be ratcheting up the sediti…