Meet Ann Barnhardt, a fringe Catholic militant who became an influencer after going viral for burning a Quran on video in 2011. After her public flameout, she eventually lost her job and home and moved into an RV trailer. A former commodities trader, Barnhardt turned to earning a living cleaning homes while posting tirades against the “Novus Ordu” mass and spewing hate against “Musloids” on her private blog.

Using arcane jargon and harsh language - everyone she hates is a “diabolical narcissism” (she even wrote a book with the same title) - Barnhardt fuels visceral anger for her considerable underground following.

Here she is in a recent post on Israel:

And that includes maybe above all else the land that is referred to today as “Israel”. Do you know when there will be “peace in the Middle-East”? When the world acknowledges that “Israel” today, and for the last 1991 years since Our Lord’s Passion, Death and Resurrection, means exactly ONE thing: The One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. Period. Anything founded by a group of militant atheists claiming divine right by a deity that they openly confess that they don’t believe in AT BEST and despise at worst, is a bad, bad joke and abomination. The Holy Land is OURS. WE are the everlasting Israel. WE are the one and only path to peace. Anything less than full acknowledgement of the Universal Kingship and Dominion of Jesus Christ is a lie. From the river to the sea, and everywhere else in the entire physical universe.

To clarify, the “militant atheists” she is allegedly referring to are Israeli Jews.

Meet Michael Voris, the disgraced founder of the former Church Militant website, who had to resign after he sent shirtless photos of himself to Church Militant staffers and others. Church Militant was another far-right Catholic website that regularly attacked mainstream Catholics, for which it closed after losing $500,000 in a defamation lawsuit.

Meet Nick Fuentes, the sudden superstar of the far right who was controversially softball-interviewed by Tucker Carlson recently. Nick Fuentes identifies as a Catholic and is closely associated with the traditionalist Catholic movement - but he goes further than mere traditionalism.

Fuentes describes himself as a Christian nationalist and an integralist, advocating for a society governed by Catholic principles and supporting the idea of a Catholic theocracy rather than a secular or pluralistic democracy. Fuentes has expressed admiration for historical Catholic institutions such as the Crusades, the Inquisition, and Catholic monarchy, and he opposes modern democratic governance, which he views as incompatible with authentic Catholic social teaching. He is a misogynist and literally wants women back in the kitchen barefoot.

Fuentes has stated, “You’re either a Catholic or you’re with the Jews,” and has called for a government and media dominated by Catholic values, which he believes should exclude what he describes as a “Jewish-occupied government.” He has also voiced support for autocracy and reactionary politics, aligning himself with far-right and nationalist ideologies that seek to restore what he sees as a lost Christian order.

Despite his self-identification as Catholic, Fuentes’s views are highly controversial and contradict official Church teaching on several points. He has made antisemitic statements, denied the Holocaust, praised Adolf Hitler, and promoted conspiracy theories against Jews. He has also described Islam as “a barbaric ideology” and argued that the First Amendment was not intended to protect Muslims or immigrants. These positions are not in line with Catholic doctrine, which explicitly condemns antisemitism, racism, and religious hatred.

Fuentes’s attachment to Catholic doctrine may appear genuine on the surface respects—he defends traditional marriage, the family, and Christian cultural values with conviction. However, his extreme rhetoric, antisemitism, and calls for a Catholic theocracy are more in line with cultism. His views are ultimately incompatible with authentic Catholic faith.

Finally, meet Candace Owens. Candace Owens is a highly popular far-right influencer who has singlehandedly destroyed any unity Republicans might have had following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She has deflected attention from the very real and growing problem of far-left violence in America towards inane shadowy conspiracies allegedly involving Jews and Mormons.

Candace Owens is also a recent convert to fringe militant Catholicism, bolstered by a deeply antisemitic version replacement theology, or supersessionism, which claims that modern Jews have been replaced by Christians as the new Israel. From U.S. Catholic:

Since her conversion to Catholicism, Owens has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories even more fully. On her YouTube channel, which has more than 2.2 million subscribers, Owens recently posited that the Star of David originated from a child-sacrificing pagan deity and claimed that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first president of Turkey and the driving force behind the Armenian Genocide, was actually secretly Jewish. Several other videos on her channel seem hyperfocused on Jews and their place in society.

“Christians” who are followers of Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens need to understand that they are following a heretical version of Catholicism that is the polar opposite of Jesus’s message, as it focuses on dehumanizing and demonizing the others, primarily Jews.

This Militant Catholic Cult (MCC) has grown in response to the perception of woke infiltration from the Vatican and is now being promulgated by Fuentes and Owens. However, the MCC is a loose confederation, and some adherents are more militantly antisemitic than others. While the MCC tends to promote the Latin Mass, like traditional Catholics, the Cult Militant diverges from traditional Catholics in being rigidly theocratic, antisemitic, and intolerant of other religions. So it is important to separate out traditional Catholics, who may be pro-Israel, from the militant cultists.

In short, there is no place for Protestants, moderate Catholics, or even Israel-supporting traditional Catholics in the type of cultic militant Catholicism promoted by Nick Fuentes or Candace Owens. Beware.

DONATE TO AEON

Share

Need practical self‑defense training at home? This home self-defense training for patriots will teach you everything you need to know with a full manual and 40+ videos. Supporting our affiliates helps keep this publication running — get the details of the program here.