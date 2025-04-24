N.J. Wildfire - Among State’s Largest in 100 Years - Ignited by Teen’s Bonfire
Blaze Forces Evacuations and Triggers Major Air Quality Alerts Across Region
TDLR: Authorities charge a 19-year-old Waretown man with arson after an unattended pallet bonfire sparked a massive wildfire in Ocean County, sending thousands fleeing, endangering animals, and causing smoke to blanket the New York City region.
A 19-year-old man from Waretown, Ocean County, has been charged with arson after authorities say his neglected …