The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
2h

An old friend of mine who is well off and Jewish but not observant wrote to me before the last one, “I assume you will be protesting.” No absolutely not. Now he and his late sixties American as apple pie are planning to move to Mexico cause Trump. As a friend of mine remarked … enjoy the corruption and cartels !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture