Right now as I type this, a bunch of extremely naive and often patently stupid liberal Baby Boomer women are dragging whatever husbands still happen to be alive to daytime No Kings marches and protests. Protests that are ultimately designed to overthrow the United States. Only, these would-be soft revolutionaries don’t know they are today’s useful idiots in a planned color revolution.

Told to dress in yellow, but not understanding why, the seniors will go home by 5 pm and not stay around for when the real and literal fireworks occur after dark. This will effectively make the Boomers immune to any news about the Antifa violence coming tonight. They’ll deny that any violence happened at No Kings 2.0. They’ll claim they were “there” and it was “all peaceful.”

Sure, it was peaceful at 11 am when the Walker Brigade showed up, but it’s certainly not going to be peaceful once nighttime hits and all the people who won’t drive after dark are tucked in their beds at home.

Andy Ngo has shared Portland Antifa’s rally cry on X, which says in so many words that signs and chants are not enough to stop the “tyranny of democracy”:

Driven by literal communist organizations and funded by billionaires, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and George Soros, No Kings is not a grassroots movement so much as a herding of the Sheeple.

There’s a part of me that wishes a few enterprising people would just block all the exits out of the protests so the gray-haired boomers would be forced to personally witness the coming riots tonight…but as much as I am annoyed by the useful idiots, I don’t want to see them hurt or killed.

But make no mistake. Some of the most dangerous people in America are these naive, prideful activists, who somehow believe that having a border is akin to Hitler’s Nazi Germany. Meanwhile, they are enabling Nazi Germany 2.0.

Hypocrites ‘R Us

While I started my article poking at Boomers here, there’s plenty of stupid to go around the generations.

I was speaking with a friend of mine last night, a conservative Hispanic still toughing it out in Hollywood, and he told me that an old acquaintance of ours, a white guy, was posting pro-Antifa stuff on his Instagram. This guy has to be in his late 50s or early 60s now (or even older, I’m not sure), and he is sheltered, privileged Hollywood writer and producer.

I used to spend a lot of time around Hollywood liberals and let me tell you…the males were often the worst…and I used to be a card-carrying Democrat! This particular producer was just a writer back then. I remember him just out of the blue making some insulting snarky comment to me at a party that was designed to humiliate…maybe because I wasn’t interested in him? Most of the leftist guys I’ve known appear to be masking a deep misogyny.

These emotionally stunted leftist men in Hollywood are responsible for the propaganda that spews out of there daily. Propaganda like the film “Don’t Look Up,” which was a stylized but ultimately hysterical screed against anyone who questioned “the science,” likening it to the planet being blown up to smithereens.

So now, thanks in no small part to Hollywood propaganda, we have a bunch of dysfunctional, naive, and angry people marching around today basically telling the rest of us that our vote doesn’t matter.

I wrote a letter to these kind folks when the first No Kings happened. Here’s a snippet:

You think you are smarter and more informed than MAGA people, but I’ve never seen such blind ignorance in my life than I have in today’s Democrats. And I used to be a Democrat, much like many other Trump voters. We left because you became cult-like and intolerant. I mean it when I say most of you are abusive. The average Democrat is now absolutely, unequivocally abusive to anyone who slightly disagrees with them. You also don’t make any sense anymore. This “No Kings” protest - what exactly are you trying to say? That the United States somehow isn’t a democracy anymore because your candidate didn’t win? Hello! The rest of us VOTED FOR TRUMP. We won, you lost. FULL STOP (as you so annoying say all the time). MAGA not only won the electoral college in a landslide, MAGA won the popular vote too!

Our vote doesn’t matter. Only theirs does. No Kings doesn’t want democracy - they want one-party rule.

These are emotional children, who long ago lost any connection with emotional maturity and rationality.

To the No Kings puppet, enforcing our nation’s borders is “kidnapping.” To send an illegal immigrant back to their tropical homeland is equivalent to sending them to a gas chamber. For Israel to try to get their hostages back and take out a deadly terrorist organization embedded throughout Gaza is just “genocide,” not self-preservation.

Antisemitism and the New Nazis

Let’s talk more about the new antisemitism on the left. The co-option of the Palestinian cause as a lever to overthrow Western republics is not accidental but deeply coordinated. Fox News reports:

In Rhode Island, the “Free Palestine Contingent” activists will march “FROM PROVIDENCE TO PALESTINE” to “FIGHT FASCISM! FIGHT GENOCIDE.” It connects the battles against ICE law enforcement officers and the battles of Palestinians, noting, “Military occupations and ICE violence are wreaking havoc in Black and brown communities in D.C., L.A., Chicago — and here in Providence. On the streets of U.S. cities, the same weapons and surveillance technologies the Israeli military has used to devastate Gaza are being used in escalated ways against us. What we allow fascists to do in Palestine, they will do to the entire world — and it is our duty to resist them and fight for a free Palestine.

This makes No Kings the actual spiritual successor of the original Nazi movement, which was socialist, demanded workers’ rights, and demonized the Jews as the rich oppressors. From an old website called “Adolf the Great,” which downplayed Hitler’s horrors and promoted his liberal socialist policies:

It was the norm in Europe that a factory owner had the power of instant dismissal over an employee. There was no recourse anywhere for unfair treatment from an employer. On the other hand factory owners had no protection against crippling strikes and demands for unrealistic wage increases. Adolf created legal rights which were fair to both factory owner and worker. Three regulatory bodies were legally established to provide this protection. Every enterprise with 20 or more people had to have a “Council of Trust”. This council had the duty to promote goodwill and teamwork in the enterprise. It was expected to settle disputes. Both workers and management had a say over the composition of this council. Unresolved disputes could be referred to Labour Commissions.

The Nazis were socialists. They blamed Jews as being rich oppressors who controlled everything. Nazism and antisemitism are two sides of the same hand.

This is why we cannot and should not tolerate efforts to demonize Jews or Israel, because behind it lies a concerted effort to overthrow capitalism. Jews would not be hated so much if they were perceived as being poor, not wealthy. Class hatred is always involved in antisemitism.

It’s not like Israel can do no wrong, but as long as its sins are inflated while those of other countries get ignored, I don’t want to hear it! Hatred of Israel is being weaponized right now, to sow division and justify the dismantling of Western systems. And it’s being used against both the left and the right.

Make no mistake, the fake calls to unity emanating from No Kings and now being echoed (perhaps unwittingly) by pundits like Cenk Uygur, are built on antisemitism:

I made a crazy prediction before Trump came into office - his right-wing base will turn on Israel. Check. It’s time for an even crazier one - a ton of Trump voters will start to get sick of Republicans calling Democratic voters terrorists. We’re all Americans. Enough of this bullshit of calling each other terrorists, usually on behalf of a foreign country.

When people like Candace Owens end up agreeing with Antifa, we must either question their judgment or their funding (or both). The reality is, the “Antisemitic Underpants Gnomes” aren’t just useful idiots, they are being driven by bot farms and fake MAGA accounts. Don’t fall for it.

For example, here is an X post from “Red Pill Media,” which is designed to split the conservative movement over anti-Semitic tropes:

A message to Matt Walsh, @MattWalshBlog You are a White American Christian. The American youth would support you if you left the Daily Wire and started your own show. Please leave Ben Shapiro, who would be nothing without you. We will support you. Who’s with me?

Well, guess where that post comes from? PAKISTAN.

None of this is organic. What we appear to have is an unholy alliance of anarchists, CCP operatives, Islamists, and technocrats who are all aligned right now to take down U.S. sovereignty.

The technocrats of the world like Bill Gates want to start the New World Order. The CCP probably has its own reasons, like simply ruling everything. The Islamists want their caliphate. And the anarchists (Antifa and the like) are just stupid messed up youth who were put on too much Ritalin as children and can’t manage their emotions, and are now being used as foot soldiers to bring in a totalitarian technocracy.

Into this mess come marching the clueless Baby Boomer seniors, who are emotionally childish enough to ascribe Nazi motivations to ICE officers, but can’t for the life of them see that No Kings itself is actually a full-blown Nazi movement in disguise. If things come right down to it, however, you’ll see these mild mannered Boomers cheering on the death of Jews and anyone else that’s deemed an “oppressor” - as long as it’s not them personally. That’s how easily led they are.

Don’t underestimate this movement. It is very, very dangerous.

