Struggle Session in Mao’s Revolution

While there are certainly many reasons to find the conservative movement to be annoying, flawed, and sometimes obtuse as all get out, it is a logical fallacy to presume that both left and right are equally dangerous.

A common idea, however, is this: In the interest of transcending left-right politics, we should lambast both sides as being equally problematic. While it’s a nice idea to try to rise above partisan politics, the reality is that the left is far more dangerous to Western civilization for a variety of reasons.

But here’s a common argument, espoused by one of our writers here at Aeon, in a comment on my article about influencer cult leaders like Candace Owens:

If I was to ask a room full of conservatives if liberals have a distorted view of them, I'm pretty sure 100 percent would say: "Absolutely!". If I were to ask a room full of liberals if conservatives have a distorted view of them, I'm just as sure 100% would say: "For sure!" Why is it so hard for either half of America to admit that, perhaps their view of the other side is also distorted. In the same way the conservative media will focus this week on armed gay socialists, the liberal media will pretend that Candace and Karlyn are typical of all conservatives. Both are slanderous distortions.

Rather than commenting directly there, I felt this was an important enough topic to cover in its own article.

TDLR: No, distortions between left and right perceptions are not equivalent. And no, it’s not a “slanderous distortion” that the modern left has literal “armed gay socialists.” Actually, “gay” is the wrong word here - the “correct” term for this is “queer.”

By and large, the left has a vastly distorted view of the right, which is mostly false and not even remotely accurate. The modern left describes conservatives as Nazis, fascists, bigots, racists, misogynists, transphobes, and every other bad name you can think of.

In the mind of the average progressive, everyone to the right of left is basically a wannabe Hitler. I am not exaggerating, as I have been on the receiving end of this false belief from former friends of mine, who knew me better but could not get past their hate programming.

The brainwashing of the left against conservative ideas and values has been going on for my entire adult life, and it’s just gotten worse with social media.

Now, the right will often call the left “demonic” and “insane,” and some may argue these characterizations may actually be somewhat accurate.

What is not up for debate is that the modern left has chosen more and more extreme views, including gender ideology and radical socialism, as espoused by the mayoral frontrunner for New York City, Zohran Mamdani, who I predict will win.

The problem is, the mainstream left - that is, your average Democrat or Baby Boomer progressive - has a completely distorted view of not just conservatives, but their own side.

The average Baby Boomer Democrat has no idea that Charlie Kirk’s killer was a queer with a trans/furry partner. They have no idea what a furry even is. They would flat out deny Robinson’s queer affiliation if you said it to their face. They haven’t delved into the bowels of Reddit, they haven’t seen forums dedicated to sissy porn, and they have zero clue what really goes on with half the causes they support.

They’ll show up at BLM marches and No Kings protests but have no clear understanding of the radical underpinnings that are fueling these movements.

Bruce claims in his comment that a conservative talking point about “armed gay socialists” is a distortion. No, it is not.

“Armed Queers SLC” has been under investigation by the FBI following Kirk’s assassination.

Armed Queers is just one arm of a network of loose underground far-left organizations that may be plotting to cause civil unrest and worse - as in, overthrow the United States government - with the potential help of networks in Cuba related to the CCP. (I have an article forthcoming on this - but follow DataRepublican on X for more.)

Conservatives as a rule are not interested in overthrowing governments and cultures. Conservatives are more about tradition and preserving the old status quo. They are by nature not revolutionary.

Leftists, on the other hand, are grievance driven and think some magic utopian future will fix everything. They hate the status quo and want to destroy it. This is why leftist movements were responsible for the Communist takeovers of many countries in the 20th century, slaughtering over 100 million people in the process.

The average progressive Baby Boomer (and dare I say, some from my own generation, Gen X) will be ignorant of all this. They won’t believe stories about Armed Queers and militant trans militias. The Baby Boomers that are involved with actual socialist movements will naively think they are bringing in some sort of Swedish promised land instead of a Maoist totalitarian hellscape nightmare.

Then we have the useful idiots in the Millennials and Gen Z, who were never taught the dangers of Communism and have been groomed to think it’s OK to use violence when people say stuff you don’t like.

I am not distorting things when I say that the far left wants to overthrow the entire United States government and lock up all conservatives (or worse). I was involved in radical movements in college and my twenties. They wanted to overthrow things back then, and this hasn’t changed. The revolution has simply been queered up since then.

The reality is, the average conservative in America has a far more accurate picture of what the left is really about than vice versa. Most conservatives are aware that far-left militants are trying to overthrow capitalism. Most conservatives are also aware that there’s a difference between naive Baby Boomers and Antifa terrorists. They know there are useful idiots who enable the far left.

But in reverse, almost ALL Democrats think that every single Republican is Nick Fuentes as well as a secret KKK member.

It is precisely because of this massive reality distortion that we are in so much trouble. When you compile this with the fact that the left owns most of the media and academia, it is amazing that conservatives have been able to gain any voice whatsoever.

In short, the left as a whole is divorced from reality, whereas the right is far more reality-based. This is really problematic when the biggest threat to our freedoms does not come from the right, but from the left.

Some on the left will say: But the right has fascist tendencies and Trump just wants control! If the right gains total power, we’ll be in a dictatorship! Not likely. The best proof we have is the recent Jimmy Kimmel incident, where, even though the FCC has a right to remove a license from a local broadcaster spreading lies about a crime, many conservatives, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz, stood up for Kimmel’s free speech.

The left rarely if almost never does that… Stand up for the free speech of a Republican? No way. They are usually too busy trying to take conservative speech away.

In contrast, should anyone in the government set up a totalitarian control system, whether they are Republican or Democrat, conservatives will fight for everyone’s freedoms.

But the left is not fighting for everyone’s freedom. They are fighting for control.

Big difference.

