The Aeon Chronicle

The Aeon Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce O'Hara's avatar
Bruce O'Hara
42m

Dear Stephanie:

Perhaps you should go back and read my comment. I'm not saying armed queer socialists aren't real, any more than I am saying that Candace and Karyn aren't real. Pretending that they are representative of most liberals is where the distortion occurs.

I know a fair number of Americans who would describe themselves as 'liberals'. None of them is in favour of armed revolution, or socialism for that matter.

I am also not saying the left and right are equal in their perfidity. Each is crazy in it's own way. (Conservatives believing that a Government of, by, and for billionaires is going to improve the lot of working people in America is borderline delusional, as far as I'm concerned!.)

I would remind you that right now, conservatives are in charge of all three branches of the US Government. Conservative media outlets and commentators have a far bigger audience than their left-wing equivalents.

I would also remind you that the Democratic Party long among stopped defending the rights of working people. (Woke is what they do to pretend to care about social justice.) The Democratic Party is not going to do anything to harm their rich donor class, even if they do get back into power.

It's appropriate for law-enforcement to investigate armed and radical leftist groups before anyone else is killed. It's probably also time to investigate what has happened to academic freedom in America, because it does seem endangered. (Trying to de-fund universities because their students oppose the war in Gaza is sending exactly the wrong message in this regard!)

The sky may fall one day. Just not this week. Get a grip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aeon Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture