I used to like Colbert when he was younger and hosted the parody “Colbert Show.” Ironically, he actually demonstrated a more humanizing approach to conservatives when he was mocking them directly.

But as with many liberal men who used to be witty and fresh, Colbert has become embittered, angry, and stale in his old age. To this list I’ll add David Letterman. On the non-comedy list we can point to Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame, and a whole bunch of aging rockers who used to fight the system but now shill for Big Pharma. I’m looking at you, apparently-doesn’t-use-condoms-when-cheating-on-his-wife Dave Grohl.

At any rate, with the cancellation of Colbert’s late night cringe fest, the left is acting like Armageddon just happened. Jamie Lee Curtis said: “It’s bad. He’s a great, great guy. They just cut NPR and you know, public broadcasting, yes, they’re trying to silence people, but that won’t work… It won’t work. We will just get louder.”

The Writers Guild of America (which is not for real writers but screenwriters) put out a statement calling Paramount’s $16 million settlement for President Trump’s suite against 60 Minutes and CBS News a “bribe” - while calling for an “investigation.”

Here’s a snippet:

The Writers Guild of America calls on New York State Attorney General Letitia James, no stranger to prosecuting Trump for illegal business practices, to join California and launch an investigation into potential wrongdoing at Paramount. We call on our elected leaders to hold those responsible to account, to demand answers about why this beloved program was canceled and to assure the public that Colbert and his writers were not censored due to their views or the whims of the President. In the meantime, the Writers Guild of America will support our members at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and across the late-night industry as they speak truth to power and we will explore all potential legal and political avenues to fight for our members in the aftermath of this decision.

“Speak truth to power”? Give me a break. Colbert sold out long ago. He doesn’t speak “truth to power.” He speaks Big Pharma Paid Me Big Bucks to Look Like a Fool…in his infamous Vax-Scene dance…what one YouTuber called “the lowest moment in human history.”

CBS has a right - actually a duty - to cancel this mess.

Also, Trump was right to sue them. CBS is still broadcast over the air. They are not allowed to abuse that privilege by selectively editing interview footage to try to make a candidate (Kamala Harris) look smarter than she really is, in order to sway an election.

No-one on the left wants to admit they have been the ones censoring and promoting propaganda for decades. The leaders at NPR are apparently scratching their heads, wondering why conservatives think they are biased. Hello! You are biased!

The left did not give a damn when Biden’s government pressured social media companies to censor average Americans questioning covid vaccine safety. In fact, the left cheered on the censorship.

Now that Stephen Colbert is being retired…and remember, the guy has lost his touch, he’s no longer funny…they suddenly care about “free speech.”

So let’s ask progressives why a rich white male is somehow entitled to a late night talk show platform while the rest of us are not? How about you engage in some of that diversity, equity, and inclusion. Pick a random black women from the worst part of Harlem and give her a late night talk show. Actually, and I’m not joking when I say this, I bet it would be a zillion times better than the dreck Colbert has been pushing lately.

While I hope Stephen Colbert does not go the route of many leftist men as they age - they tend to become bitter, angry, defeated drunks - he doesn’t deserve a perpetual TV show based on his past successes.

Colbert has plenty of resources. Let’s see how well he does without a team of bad DEI-picked post-post-feminist writers behind him. Actually, he might do better. Just set up shop with a Patreon and a YouTube channel and you’re good to go, Stephen.

Stop the whining. Stephen Colbert hasn’t been silenced. He just no longer has a captive audience.

