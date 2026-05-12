We’re looking for contributors - if you are not a fan of both the woke left and “woke Reich” - if you understand how toxic both Candance Owens and AOC are - if you don’t automatically blame everything on Israel - if you try to think critically - give us a ping.

We tend to appeal to moderates, Walkaways, and conservatives who don’t follow Candace Owens…and libertarians who aren’t rigid and religious in thinking.

We can use written, audio, and video content. You can repurpose content from your own site and link back to it, using Aeon to help build up your own subscriber base.

We are looking to make this publication a bit more thoughtful, positive, solution-focused, or at least better than the constant outrage and click-bait everywhere. Although, you can vent here too.

Some areas of interest include: free speech, media analysis, weird (UFOs, paranormal), faith, health, etc.

We can’t pay at this point but you can put your own tip jar on everything you post.

For highly interested people, we are open to future partners and possibly profit sharing or building this publication into a real business.

Please send a private message to Aeon Chronicle with a link to samples and include a brief synopsis of your philosophy. Also, a realistic timeframe of how frequently you might be able to post.

Thank you!