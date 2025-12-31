After President Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to remove what it described as “gender ideology” from health‑related websites on January 30, 2025, several departments—including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—took down or altered large amounts of LGBTQ+ and DEI‑related content. Doctors for America filed suit, arguing the removals violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

Nearly a year after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order mandating the restoration of key health webpages, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remain embroiled in a legal battle over content deemed to promote “gender ideology.” The dispute highlights persistent tensions between gender ideology advocates and administration policy, with no final resolution in sight.

The Court Order and Initial Restoration

On February 11, 2025, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates of the District of Columbia issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed by Doctors for America, a medical professional nonprofit. The order required HHS, CDC, and FDA to restore altered webpages and datasets—including those on youth health, HIV information, contraceptive guidance, and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS)—to their versions as of January 30, 2025, by 11:59 p.m. on February 11.

The BRFSS, a CDC program tracking health risks and behaviors, was among the affected resources. Its site had been modified or partially taken down following a January 29, 2025, Office of Personnel Management (OPM) memo enforcing Trump’s executive order. The order defined “gender ideology” as ideas disconnecting gender from biological sex, mandating the replacement of “gender” with “sex” in federal documents and the removal of non-aligned content.

Judge Bates also directed the agencies to collaborate with Doctors for America to identify and restore additional gender ideology resources by February 14, 2025. Initial compliance was reported, with some pages, including BRFSS elements, reappearing online. However, the restored sites included disclaimers from the Trump Administration rejecting any “gender ideology” content as “extremely inaccurate and disconnected from truth,” citing harms and divisiveness.

For example, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) reads (as of December 31, 2025):

Per a court order, HHS is required to restore this website to its version as of 12:00 AM on January 29, 2025. Information on this page may be modified and/or removed in the future subject to the terms of the court’s order and implemented consistent with applicable law. Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate and disconnected from truth. The Trump Administration rejects gender ideology due to the harms and divisiveness it causes. This page does not reflect reality and therefore the Administration and this Department reject it.

Legal Battle and Allegations

Doctors for America’s February 4, 2025, lawsuit argued that the removals violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by being arbitrary and capricious, and infringed on the Paperwork Reduction Act by lacking notice for changes to “significant information dissemination products.” The nonprofit emphasized that the lost data was vital for patient care, clinical trials, and addressing health disparities in vulnerable populations, such as LGBTQ+ communities.

The government countered that no irreparable harm was shown, noting archived versions remained accessible via tools like the Wayback Machine. Despite this, Bates granted partial relief, claiming there might be public health risks of abrupt content removal.

As 2026 Begins, No Resolution in Sight

As we enter 2026, the case remains unresolved amid appeals and procedural delays. In July 2025, a federal judge issued a preliminary order blocking the administration from removing or substantially modifying additional health information while the case proceeds. The ruling is temporary, and litigation remains ongoing.

This stalemate has left webpages like the BRFSS in limbo—restored but disavowed. This protracted conflict reflects the Trump Administration’s push against ideological content in federal agencies. Critics argue it undermines health “equity,” while proponents see it as a return to “common-sense” governance.

