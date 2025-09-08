After reading Unshrunk, Laura Delano’s gripping first-person account of mental patienthood and healing, I was curious to read the book that started her on the road to recovery. Robert Whitaker’s Anatomy of an Epidemic, though now fourteen years old, remains a powerful indictment of Big Pharma.

For those wanting more recent data, there’s Whitaker’s website Mad in America. It includes this chilling tale of manipulation and corruption by Lydia Green, a Madison Avenue ad writer who helped promote the anti-psychotic drug Resveratrol. Green further argues that Big Pharma recycled all the information-control strategies they had initially developed to promote psych drugs during the COVID pandemic. As I read Whitaker’s book, I found myself coming to the same conclusion.

There’s so much of value in Whitaker’s book, I can only scratch the surface here.

The best question that Whitaker asks: If psych meds are so damn effective, why has the number of Americans on psychiatric disability pensions been shooting up relentlessly year after year? (More than four million and counting.)

The section of Whitaker’s book I found most fascinating concerns the medicalization of psychiatry. By the mid 1970’s, psychiatry was in trouble. Psychiatric analysis was seen as elitist, expensive, and too much focused on the past. Psychiatrists were losing out to psychologists, counselors, and even AA groups - all of whom were seen as cheaper and more practical. Medical students had began to shun psychiatry as a specialty.

Psychiatrists responded by reinventing themselves as white-coated doctors of the mind. Whereas, before, psychiatry dealt with human distress and neurosis, now it fought a vast panopoly of ‘mental illnesses’, diseases of the brain that could only be ‘managed’ with new miracle drugs. Books like The Broken Brain argued that these mental diseases were chemical imbalances in the brain that could only be treated with drugs. To not give a schizophrenic Resveratrol, would be as irresponsible as not giving a diabetic insulin.

Only psychiatrists could prescribe these new wonder drugs, which became their leg up on their non-medical competition. It also tied psychiatry’s success to that of Big Pharma.

To further cement this unholy partnership, Big Pharma began heavily funding the American Psychiatric Association, to the tune of 21 million dollars a year by 1987. They bought off National Alliance on Mental Illness - an organization ostensibly representing America’s mental patients - with all sort of grants and monies for “educational materials” that just happened to promote their drugs.

Big Pharma also began funding a who’s who of prominent psychiatrists to cheer-lead for Big Pharma’s products. Starting on page 322, Whitaker goes through an itemization of the millions of dollars prominent psychiatrists received to pimp for Big Pharma. As an example, “From 2000 to 2007, Charles Nemeroff, chair of the psychiatry department at Emory University earned at least $2.8 million as a speaker and consultant for drug firms.”

What I found most astonishing about the book is how effective Big Pharma is at suppressing negative stories about its products.

When Eli Lilly conducted the very first Phase III trial of Prozac in Germany in 1985, the German Licensing Authority concluded that Prozac was “totally unsuitable for the treatment of depression.” The patients’ self-ratings showed “little or no improvement”. At the same time “it had caused psychosis and hallucinations, and increased some patients anxiety, agitation and insomnia”. Worst of all, “Sixteen suicide attempts were made, two of these with success”. (A of an E, page 285)

In 1978, the World Health Organization launched a study to track schizophrenia outcomes in ten countries. After two years, almost two-thirds of the schizophrenics in poor countries had recovered, whereas only a little better than one-third of the patients in rich countries had done so. The biggest single difference between poor countries and rich countries was that schizophrenics in rich countries were typically treated with a cocktail of psychotropic drugs, while the large majority of those in poor countries did not receive such meds. (A of an E, page 110)

Starting on page 307, Whitaker lists 16 clinical studies that came to conclusions that psych meds were somewhere between useless and actively harmful for the treatment of various mental illnesses. Whitaker did a Google search, and not one of these studies made it into the mainstream media even once. Even back then, the mainstream media knew not to bite the hand that fed them.

Whitaker gives several examples of psychiatrists whose career prospects were damaged by producing research that gave a negative assessment of one of Big Pharma’s drugs. (Even mentioning such research in a conference presentation could derail your career!) Getting research money to measure the long-term effects of psychotropic drugs - most of which were approved on the basis of six-week clinical trials - was also problematic.

What really gave me chills as I read Whitaker’s book, was the realization that the roots of pretty much everything Big Pharma did during the COVID pandemic are clearly visible in how they developed, tested, and marketed psychoactive drugs.

The compromised and foreshortened mRNA trials, the deep-sixing of early treatment alternatives, the suborning of elected officials, the craven surrender of mainstream ‘journalism’, the emotional manipulation, the demonization of all opposition, propaganda dressed up as ‘educational materials’, side effects not properly tracked: all of it had an eerie sense of deja vu.

Jay Bhattacharya’s Stanford study in May of 2020 showed that COVID was ten times more prevalent in the community than the medical establishment realized. That took the COVID death rate down from a reported 3.2 percent, to a mere 0.3 percent.

COVID was so mild that the majority of young people infected didn’t even realize they’d had it. That was the other thing that Bhattacharya’s research made patently obvious: that the risk from COVID was hugely skewed by age.

Bhattacharya’s results should have been a massive wake-up call to chill out, re-open schools, return to something like normal life for most people. Isolate only those at highest risk.

Instead, fact checkers dismissed dismissed Bhattacharya’s (remarkably accurate) findings as ‘mis-information.’ Bhattacharya himself was viciously attacked in the media.

Instead of getting off the crazy train, Big Pharma doubled down, knowing that, if you keep people scared enough, they’ll do whatever you ask. Not only will they take an experimental vaccine with unknown risks and limited effectiveness, they’ll be clamouring to have anyone who doesn’t take that vaccine fired, or better yet, put in jail.

America is expected to spend as much as five trillion dollars on pharmaceuticals this year, roughly ten times as much per capita as the rest of the world spends. Robert Kennedy was vilified in in front of the US Congress last week for the crime of telling a simple truth: The world’s most expensive healthcare system does not create health.

PS: I just realized that this Robert Whitaker is the same Robert Whitaker who wrote one of my all-time favourite books: The Mapmaker’s Wife. It weaves together a grand scientific experiment, an intercontinental romance, a deadly journey down the Amazon, and an international scandal: a true story that reads like a novel!