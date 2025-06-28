Orwellian "Day of Action" as German Police Raid Homes Over "Hate Speech"
Despite soaring violent crime rates linked to mass immigration, German authorities intensify enforcement of strict speech laws.
On June 25, 2025, German police launched a large-scale operation early in the morning, conducting nationwide house raids against 170 individuals suspected of violating new speech laws by insulting politicians or spreading hate speech and incitement online.
The raids, coordinated by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), involved the seizure of comput…